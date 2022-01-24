DevOpsEngineer

Jan 24, 2022

Our client is looking for a DevOps Engineer to start working ASAP. Attractive Salary Packages on Offer
Area/Location: Cape Town

Roles & Outcomes:

  • Maintaining, building, and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
  • Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
  • Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
  • Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
  • Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions
  • Improve integration of code between teams
  • Deploy releases, updates, and fixes
  • Provide technical support to developers
  • Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve developer and customer experience
  • Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems
  • Develop scripts to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams
  • Be able and willing to travel abroad
  • Experience:
  • Experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
  • Proficient with git and git workflows
  • Knowledge of gitlab, yocto, and cmake is a bonus
  • Good knowledge of Python
  • Working knowledge of databases and SQL
  • Problem-solving attitude

Learn more/Apply for this position