Frontend Developer for Retail (React JavaScript) Remote (Offices in Cape Town) at e-Merge IT RERUITMENT

In this Investment Company, you will be involved in technical analysis and design new features. This is a multi-technology environment, and you need to have the ability to demonstrate aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies.
If you are ready to take your career to new levels and utilise your 3 years practical software experience along with ability to demonstrate aptitude in learning and self – skilling in different technologies.
Requirements:
- Frontend Developer
- React
- JavaScript
- Webpack
- ES6
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Node
- Express
- Typescript
- Go
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
