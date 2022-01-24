Frontend Developer for Retail (React JavaScript) Remote (Offices in Cape Town) at e-Merge IT RERUITMENT

In this Investment Company, you will be involved in technical analysis and design new features. This is a multi-technology environment, and you need to have the ability to demonstrate aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies.

If you are ready to take your career to new levels and utilise your 3 years practical software experience along with ability to demonstrate aptitude in learning and self – skilling in different technologies.

Apply today!!!!!!!

Requirements:

Frontend Developer

React

JavaScript

Webpack

ES6

HTML5

CSS3

Node

Express

Typescript

Go

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54359 which is a remote position based in Cape Town offering a competitive salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

React

Javascript

HTLML5

CSS3

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position