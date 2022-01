IT Project Manager

IT Project Manager (JHB North)

(CTC R45, 000)

We are looking for an intermediate IT project manager for our client based in JHB North

Requirements

Diploma / degree in project management

IT knowledge and background

4 – 5 years project management experience in the IT industry

Own vehicle

SA Citizen

Desired Skills:

IT Project management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

