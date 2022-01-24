Junior / Intermediate SQL Developer

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;
- Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology and T-SQL;
- Knowledge of programming language such as C# is a requirement;
- Knowledge and experience web services development is a requirement;
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request;
- At least 1 – 3 years current experience.
Education:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- C#