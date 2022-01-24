Junior Technician / Technical Assistant

The Role: Essential functions:
- Monitor network and perform necessary maintenance to support network.
- Repair wireless equipment.
- Administrative duties.
- Log tickets.
- Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues.
- Hardware/software setup, repair, configure and troubleshoot.
- Coordinate the evaluation, installation and support of corporate LAN environment including but not limited to IP PBX, routers, switches, firewall, server environment,
- DNS and desktop hardware and software applications.
- Safety and Prevention planning and control.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12
- A+ and N+ qualification.
- Minimum 3 years experience in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology.
- Advanced computer literacy.
Preferred Qualification:
- Education and experience
Experience required:
- Networking literacy (A+ and N+).
- Troubleshooting, finding and tracing of networking.
- Wireless/Telecoms experience (minimum 3 years)