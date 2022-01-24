Junior Technician / Technical Assistant

Jan 24, 2022

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Monitor network and perform necessary maintenance to support network.
  • Repair wireless equipment.
  • Administrative duties.
  • Log tickets.
  • Troubleshooting and problem solving of customer issues.
  • Hardware/software setup, repair, configure and troubleshoot.
  • Coordinate the evaluation, installation and support of corporate LAN environment including but not limited to IP PBX, routers, switches, firewall, server environment,
  • DNS and desktop hardware and software applications.
  • Safety and Prevention planning and control.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Grade 12
  • A+ and N+ qualification.
  • Minimum 3 years experience in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology.
  • Advanced computer literacy.

Preferred Qualification:

  • Education and experience
  • A+, and N+ qualification.
  • Minimum 3 years experience in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology.

Experience required:

  • Networking literacy (A+ and N+).
  • Troubleshooting, finding and tracing of networking.
  • Wireless/Telecoms experience (minimum 3 years)

Learn more/Apply for this position