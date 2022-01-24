Network Administrator

The purpose:

The purpose of the job is to provide technical support to the Centre’s employees on all Network related infrastructure.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
  • Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
  • Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software
  • Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
  • Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions
  • Network cabling patching
  • Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis
  • Perform any other duties as required

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma
  • At least three (3) years’ relevant experience
  • A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification
  • A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
  • A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous
  • Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
  • One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite
  • Two years’ experience with Firewalls

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • experience with Firewalls
  • Technical skill
  • (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification
  • Proactive
  • experience with Cisco Routers and Switches

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

