Project Manager

Are you seeking for a new challenge! A fast growing financial services company based in Centurion is seeking to a Project Manager to join their dynamic team. Duties includes’ manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process with the lifecycle framework. Develop, maintain /distribute relevant project documentation (e.g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives), Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress, develop/maintain a relationship with future/existing clients and stakeholders, achieve all project objectives,, Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends, consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively address issues and risksIdentify and manage dependencies between projects, Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Requirements:

Project Management Qualification – Essential

Relevant B-Degree – Desirable

Min of 5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)

Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Experience in / or exposure to AGILE methodologies/ Lean Thinking will be beneficial i.e scrum master role

IT Project experience will be an advantag

Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Relevant MS Project / Project Management software

Project Management lifecycle, from conception to close-out

Agile methodology (preferred)

If you are good communicator, organised, interpersonal and facilitation skills then apply now.

About The Employer:

talentCRU

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

