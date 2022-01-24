Project Manager IT

Project Manager with relevant project management qualification and minimum 5 years’ experience in managing projects in a diverse environment, preferably IT Projects, required to start asap with the Financial Service Provider based in Centurion.

Minimum requirement:

Project Management qualification essential

B-Degree highly advantageous

Minimum 5 years’ experience in managing projects in a diverse environment essential

Insurance industry related experience advantageous

AGILE methodologies /Lean Thinking exposure and experience beneficial

IT Project management experience advantageous

MS Projects / Project Management software knowledge required

Project Management lifecycle knowledge required

Responsibilities:

Manage, facilitate, collaborate and coordinate project delivery process with the lifecycle framework

Develop, maintain and distribute project doc’s

Monitor , maintain and report on progress

Relationship building and maintenance with all stakeholders

Achieve project objectives

