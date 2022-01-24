Python Software Engineer

This position reports to the Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
  • Architect and design solutions with your team
  • Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally
  • Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale
  • Strong focus on making the company the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer
  • Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
  • 3 to 5 years experience in a software development role
  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
  • Experience in the following will be advantageous:
  • Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP
  • MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
  • nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached
  • Docker, Kubernetes, Chef
  • GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
  • Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • software engineer

