This position reports to the Engineering Team Lead.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
- Architect and design solutions with your team
- Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally
- Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale
- Strong focus on making the company the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer
- Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team
The skills we need:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
- 3 to 5 years experience in a software development role
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
- Experience in the following will be advantageous:
- Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP
- MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
- nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached
- Docker, Kubernetes, Chef
- GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
- Amazon EC2, Amazon S3
Desired Skills:
- Python
- software engineer