Senior Automation Developer (Lead Role) at Top Vitae

Senior Automation Developer (Lead Role)

Purpose of the role:

To lead a software team to develop a number of applications to enhance business. An interest in machines, mechatronics etc would be ideal. The company has a plan to invest in the world best processing equipment and need a bright, sharp mind to assist them to integrate these machines and develop applications that will make them the number one processor in the country. This company is progressive within the industry by bringing innovative ways for their customers to order specific products using one button and ensuring they receive it perfect every time ! The long term run way for this candidate is to get exposure and access to some of the best European machine manufacturers which can connect them with and provide programmes for bright minds to get exposure to the international stage.

Skill set required:

Flutter

C#

SQL

PHP

Other Beneficial Skills:

.Net Framework.

.Net Visual Studio.

Agile and Scrum.

AJAX.

Android Studio.

AppScan.

ASP.Net.

Azure.

C#.

Crystal.

CSS.

Entity framework.

Flutter.

GitLab.

HTML.

JavaScript.

JQuery.

Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Visual Studio.

MS Office.

MVC.

MySQL.

PHP.

Python.

SQL – Server & Server Management.

Syspro.

Team Foundation Server.

Telerik Reports.

Testing UI.

TFS source control.

Uipath Studio.

VB.

Visual Studio.

WCF.

WPF.

Xamarin Android (Beginner).

XAML.

Requirements:

BSC Computer Science and Applied Mathematics Degree.

Matric.

Driver’s License.

8+ years of experience as a Senior Automation Developer.

Excellent leadership skills and the ability to lead and drive a team in new innovation!

About The Employer:

A leader in the South African manufacturing arena, supplying domestic and commercial markets is looking for a Senior Automation Developer to join their team.

