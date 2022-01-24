Senior Business Analyst

We are looking for a strong Intermediate and/ or Senior Business Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If youre excited to take on a new and exciting opportunity, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Strong intermediate Senior (5+ years)

Renewable contract opportunity

Location: Must be based in Cape Town or willing to relocate to Cape Town

Ideally someone who can start soon/ immediately

Your role will require the following:

Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects

Participate in designing the conceptual solution

Describe data movements between systems / platforms

Design and articulate business processes as required

Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Key Performance Areas:

Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas

Produce quality outputs

Business Requirements Document



Process flow diagrams



Context Diagrams



User stories with acceptance criteria

Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation

Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.

Stakeholder Management

