Senior Business Analyst

Jan 24, 2022

We are looking for a strong Intermediate and/ or Senior Business Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If youre excited to take on a new and exciting opportunity, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Strong intermediate Senior (5+ years)
Renewable contract opportunity
Location: Must be based in Cape Town or willing to relocate to Cape Town
Ideally someone who can start soon/ immediately

Your role will require the following:

  • Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects
  • Participate in designing the conceptual solution
  • Describe data movements between systems / platforms
  • Design and articulate business processes as required
  • Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas
  • Produce quality outputs
    • Business Requirements Document
    • Process flow diagrams
    • Context Diagrams
    • User stories with acceptance criteria
  • Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
  • Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.
  • Stakeholder Management

