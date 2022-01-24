We are looking for a strong Intermediate and/ or Senior Business Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If youre excited to take on a new and exciting opportunity, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Strong intermediate Senior (5+ years)
Renewable contract opportunity
Location: Must be based in Cape Town or willing to relocate to Cape Town
Ideally someone who can start soon/ immediately
Your role will require the following:
- Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects
- Participate in designing the conceptual solution
- Describe data movements between systems / platforms
- Design and articulate business processes as required
- Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.
Key Performance Areas:
- Elicit and Analyse requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas
- Produce quality outputs
- Business Requirements Document
- Process flow diagrams
- Context Diagrams
- User stories with acceptance criteria
- Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
- Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance.
- Stakeholder Management