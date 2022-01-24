Senior C# .Net Developer – Remote – R12m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This phenomenal software development hub specialises in seamless user experiences and innovative technology. Their agile approach allows them to constantly monitor, analyse, iterate, and improve products they build.
As a Senior .Net Developer you will be writing clean, high quality, high performance maintainable code. You will support test and deployment of new products and features.
Requirements:
- Senior .Net Developer
- C#
- TypeScript
- Angular
- .NET Framework
- .NET Core
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- MS SQL
- Agile
- MySQL
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV52506 which is Remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree