Senior C# .Net Developer – Remote – R12m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This phenomenal software development hub specialises in seamless user experiences and innovative technology. Their agile approach allows them to constantly monitor, analyse, iterate, and improve products they build.

As a Senior .Net Developer you will be writing clean, high quality, high performance maintainable code. You will support test and deployment of new products and features.

Apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Senior .Net Developer

C#

TypeScript

Angular

.NET Framework

.NET Core

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

MS SQL

Agile

MySQL

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52506 which is Remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Agile

HTML5

C#

.NET Core

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position