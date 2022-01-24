Senior Javascript Engineer

This role can be fully remote!
The position reports to the Shopfront Engineering Team Lead.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- To assist design, develop and refine new features
- Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
- Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
- Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation
- Implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability and testable code.
- Create modules and components to incorporate them together into a functional site.
- Work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing PHP code.
The skills we need:
- Be accountable
- Creative
- Solutions oriented
- Flexible
- Take pride in your work
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience as a Front-End Developer writing code is required.
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of experience as a Front-End Developer writing code.
- Very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch
- Understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques
- Appreciation and understanding of object-oriented programming concepts
- Solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (React is preferred, but AngularJS, Meteor, Backbone, etc. are a good start)
- Experience in XHTML, Html5, CSS and taking high definition designs/PSD’s and producing fast efficient HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
- Knowledge and experience cross browser and cross device compatible solutions including for mobile
- Experience with CSS pre-compilers such as Less or Sass
- You should love doing this kind of stuff! Not afraid to try new things just to see how they work.
- Able to evaluate and learn new libraries, frameworks, concepts to validate whether they might be of value to our team
- Experience using a source control solution such as Git
- PHP experience very desirable
- Linux experience
- React JS experience
- Back-bone JS experience
- Experience writing front-end unit tests
- Full stack experience of any sort is advantageous
- Has worked within an agile development team using scrum/kanban
- Experience producing responsive html designs
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- computer science