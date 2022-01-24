Senior Machine Learning (ML) Engineer – Sandton – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Software company that focuses on building best quality technology solutions is currently in search for a Senior Machine Learning (ML) Engineer to join their solution driven enterprise.
The incumbent will be working in a Retail Customer engagement tribe where there will be tackling of topics such as Analytical CRM Data Services, Campaign Management Solutions, Personalization and Customer 360. With special focus on C360 and Customer Analytical record Product.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology or related field
- 7-8 years commercial experience
- AWS
- Python
- Java
- R
- Keras
- PyTorch
- Scikit-learn
- Data structures
- Data modeling
- Software architecture
Responsibilities:
- Study and transform data science prototypes
- Design machine learning systems
- Research and implement appropriate ML algorithms and tools
- Develop machine learning applications according to requirements
- Select appropriate datasets and data representation methods
- Run machine learning tests and experiments
- Perform statistical analysis and fine-tuning using test results
- Train and retrain systems when necessary
- Extend existing ML libraries and frameworks
- Keep abreast of developments in the field
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree