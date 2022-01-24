Software Development Engineer (Python)

Jan 24, 2022

Work from home position

As a Software Development Engineer you will assist in architecting, implementing, supporting and maintaining scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.

Key responsibilities:

  • Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.
  • Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.
  • Develop, enhance and maintain backend systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.
  • Apply and foster best software development life cycle practices bringing speed and quality to your team.

Attributes/Experience required:

  • Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.
  • Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.
  • Experience with REST, Python and Linux.
  • Experience in developing backend systems in a Micro Service architecture.
  • Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.

Nice to have:

  • Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).
  • Experience using GIT version control.
  • Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.
  • Minimum 5 years of experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • AWS
  • REST
  • Linux

