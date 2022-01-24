Software Tester

We are recruiting for a Front-End Tester role, EE only.

R350 000 CTC per annum

The position is for a client in the Insurance Industry.

Job description:

The successful candidate will do front-end testing on the CRM platform used by the clients advisers nationally, as well as the client facing portals.

Responsibilities:

Create test cases and test the functionality of the CRM platform, client portal and Android & Apple apps

Apply a client services view to testing to ensure the application not only works but works intuitively

You’ll run functional tests, customer scenario testing, stress testing, performance testing and scalability testing

The ultimate goal is to iron out any bugs and improve the quality of the system as a whole

Have the ability to make process improvement suggestions

Minimum requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification

Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry

Experience in testing CRM and client portal solutions

Test automation experience

Agile / Scrum experience

Very good understanding of the software development process

Good communication ability

Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Bellville

