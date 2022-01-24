Software Tester

Software Tester with relevant tertiary qualification and extensive experience in the Financial Services Industry testing CRM and Client portal solutions, required to do front-end testing.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification required

Previous experience in Front-End Testing within the Financial Services Industry required

Experience testing CRM and client portal solutions required

Test automation experience required

Agile/Scrum experience required

Knowledge of Wealth Management and Adviser value proposition required

Responsibilities:

Font-end Testing on CRM platform and client facing portals

Create test cases and the test functionality

Apply client services view to testing

Run functional tests, customer scenario testing, stress testing, performance testing and scalability testing

Iron out bugs and improve quality

Make process improvement suggestions.

