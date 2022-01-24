Software Tester with relevant tertiary qualification and extensive experience in the Financial Services Industry testing CRM and Client portal solutions, required to do front-end testing.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary qualification required
- Previous experience in Front-End Testing within the Financial Services Industry required
- Experience testing CRM and client portal solutions required
- Test automation experience required
- Agile/Scrum experience required
- Knowledge of Wealth Management and Adviser value proposition required
Responsibilities:
- Font-end Testing on CRM platform and client facing portals
- Create test cases and the test functionality
- Apply client services view to testing
- Run functional tests, customer scenario testing, stress testing, performance testing and scalability testing
- Iron out bugs and improve quality
- Make process improvement suggestions.
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:
- That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.
- That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.
- Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.
- That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.
Desired Skills:
- software tester
- software testing
- CRM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma