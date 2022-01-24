TJ 400993 – LEAD APPLICATION ARCHITECT

Jan 24, 2022

  • The application architect plays a key role in the design, specification, development (coding), testing and maintenance of soft ware systems according to user requirements.
  • The lead architect’s primary responsibility is to ensure that new modules and features are written in a compatible fashion with the current code, libraries and database.
  • The systems development life cycle must be applied throughout the development phase.
  • Development will primarily be using Progress as a development language and RDBMS.
  • Other development may be required using shell and Perl scripts.

Desired Skills:

  • progress programming
  • 4gl
  • progress 4gl
  • openedge cersion 10
  • data modelling
  • system intergration
  • XML
  • XML design
  • XSD creation
  • unix
  • Linux
  • Linux Shell scripting
  • MS Office
  • visio
  • RDBMS
  • Shell
  • perl scripts

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The world’s 5th largest supplier of global solutions within transport and logistic

Learn more/Apply for this position