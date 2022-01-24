TJ 400993 – LEAD APPLICATION ARCHITECT

- The application architect plays a key role in the design, specification, development (coding), testing and maintenance of soft ware systems according to user requirements.
- The lead architect’s primary responsibility is to ensure that new modules and features are written in a compatible fashion with the current code, libraries and database.
- The systems development life cycle must be applied throughout the development phase.
- Development will primarily be using Progress as a development language and RDBMS.
- Other development may be required using shell and Perl scripts.
Desired Skills:
- progress programming
- 4gl
- progress 4gl
- openedge cersion 10
- data modelling
- system intergration
- XML
- XML design
- XSD creation
- unix
- Linux
- Linux Shell scripting
- MS Office
- visio
- RDBMS
- Shell
- perl scripts
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The world’s 5th largest supplier of global solutions within transport and logistic