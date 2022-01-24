TJ 400993 – LEAD APPLICATION ARCHITECT

The application architect plays a key role in the design, specification, development (coding), testing and maintenance of soft ware systems according to user requirements.

The lead architect’s primary responsibility is to ensure that new modules and features are written in a compatible fashion with the current code, libraries and database.

The systems development life cycle must be applied throughout the development phase.

Development will primarily be using Progress as a development language and RDBMS.

Other development may be required using shell and Perl scripts.

Desired Skills:

progress programming

4gl

progress 4gl

openedge cersion 10

data modelling

system intergration

XML

XML design

XSD creation

unix

Linux

Linux Shell scripting

MS Office

visio

RDBMS

Shell

perl scripts

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The world’s 5th largest supplier of global solutions within transport and logistic

