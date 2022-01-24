UI Developer

Our client in the financial services fraternity is looking to employ a UI developer at intermediate level. This role offers expansion and exposure to the growing developer.

The aim of the role is to create interactive applications that enhance a customer’s experience with the clients brand and facilitate an enjoyable experience on the business’s website or platform. The successful applicant will work very closely with the UI developer.

Responsibilities:

Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to assess user experience

Create surveys for research through various social media platforms to gather feedback on user’s ease of use

and incorporate the findings in the development Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to clients and management

interfaces within the company Use coding to develop the aesthetics implemented within a website or product, from the layout menus and

drop-down options to colors and fonts Combine interface design concepts with digital design and establish milestones to encourage cooperation

and teamwork Develop overall concepts for improving the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring

all interactions are intuitive and convenient for customers Collaborate with back-end web developers and programmers to improve usability

Minimum requirements:

B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.

3-5 years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI development

Experience in writing smoke tests inclusive of UI Automation frameworks

team Proficient in atleast 1 of the top javascript frameworks (Angular, React, etc)

frameworks, HTML, CSS and comparable languages

frameworks, HTML, CSS and comparable languages Continued education and research into UI development trends and current design strategy and technology

Professional written and interpersonal skills

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently

Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimize code for the best possible outcome

Experience creating code to client’s personalized needs and requirements

Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces

Proficient with visual design programs

Desired Skills:

UI

Javascript

Angular

React

HTML

CSS

UI Automation

