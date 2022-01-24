Web Developer at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading ERP Solutions company, seeks to employ a skilled web developer who will be responsible for developing and/or designing web applications for client companies. You will be working alongside a team of other developers in creating, maintaining, and updating systems, applications and websites.

In order for you to succeed in this role, you will need to be proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL and have solid knowledge and experience in programming applications.

Please note that this role is ideally suited to a candidate with 3-5 years experience and is resident in the Pretoria, Centurion or East Rand areas of Gauteng.

Key requirements to meet for consideration:

A related qualification in coupled with 3- 5 years experience in Website and software application designing, building, or maintaining.

Using scripting or authoring languages, management tools, content creation tools, applications, and digital media.

Conferring with teams to resolve conflicts, prioritize needs, develop content criteria, or choose solutions.

Directing or performing Website updates.

Developing or validating test routines and schedules to ensure that test cases mimic external interfaces and address all browser and device types.

Editing, writing, or designing Website content, and directing team members who produce content.

Maintaining an understanding of the latest Web applications and programming practices through education, study, and participation in conferences, workshops, and groups.

Back up files from Web sites to local directories for recovery.

Identifying problems uncovered by customer feedback and testing, and correcting or referring problems to appropriate personnel for correction.

Evaluating code to ensure it meets industry standards, is valid, is properly structured, and is compatible with browsers, devices, or operating systems.

Determining user needs by analyzing technical requirements of the client..

Solid knowledge and experience in programming applications.

Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS and in My SQL.

You will be a dedicated team player and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

You will have proven ability to communicate effectively in both English and Afrikaans verbal communication, as well as be able to develop ideas and processes and clearly express them.

You will be a complex problem solver

A clear criminal and credit record is essential and verifications will be conducted

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

