Analyst Programmer at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job Delivering applications and solutions for customers as part of the Power Platform Team using the suite of Microsofts PowerApps, Power BI, Power Automate Flows, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, custom development, and support data warehouse and decision support systems/applications.Job Objectives

Design, develop and implement web and client-based decision support systems and reports on a Microsoft Power Platfom

Liaise with technical and business users to define requirements

Do system design and documentation

System construction and testing

Developing SharePoint online apps, workflows and Power BI development

Oversee construction and perform quality assuranceSupport and maintain existing database and front-end applications

Troubleshoot data and system/application related issues

Identifying areas and processes where SharePoint can be better leveraged as well as facilitating process improvement

Identify problems and propose changes

Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues

Oversee and/or implement changes to existing systems/applications

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

Investigate and propose new software and systems

Plan and design integration process

Perform and/or oversee integration

Qualifications

3 year Degree/Diploma – Essential

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology – Desirable

Experience

Essential: 8 years Analysing and programming experience with MS Power Automate and Flow experience

Desirable: Experience in the required tasks in a retail environment

Knowledge and SkillsEssential:

Systems Analysis

Data Analysis

Design Development

Database Design and Development

SQL Server Architecture

SQL Server Administration

Desirable: Architecture Business intelligence Data warehousing OLAP ETL and integration Data exploitationSkills:

Problem-solving skills

Team Player

Adaptability

Attention to detail

Self-motivated

Organisational and time management

Independence

Good communication skills

Decision-making skills

NB: Candiates must be open to working onsite and remotely, with the expectation to be onsite regularly on rotation basis.

Desired Skills:

Analyst Programmer

SQL Server Architecture

BI

Learn more/Apply for this position