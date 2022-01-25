Analyst Programmer at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job Delivering applications and solutions for customers as part of the Power Platform Team using the suite of Microsofts PowerApps, Power BI, Power Automate Flows, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, custom development, and support data warehouse and decision support systems/applications.Job Objectives
- Design, develop and implement web and client-based decision support systems and reports on a Microsoft Power Platfom
- Liaise with technical and business users to define requirements
- Do system design and documentation
- System construction and testing
- Developing SharePoint online apps, workflows and Power BI development
- Oversee construction and perform quality assuranceSupport and maintain existing database and front-end applications
- Troubleshoot data and system/application related issues
- Identifying areas and processes where SharePoint can be better leveraged as well as facilitating process improvement
- Identify problems and propose changes
- Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues
- Oversee and/or implement changes to existing systems/applications
- Integration of new software and systems into existing environment
- Investigate and propose new software and systems
- Plan and design integration process
- Perform and/or oversee integration
Qualifications
- 3 year Degree/Diploma – Essential
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology – Desirable
Experience
- Essential: 8 years Analysing and programming experience with MS Power Automate and Flow experience
- Desirable: Experience in the required tasks in a retail environment
Knowledge and SkillsEssential:
- Systems Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Design Development
- Database Design and Development
- SQL Server Architecture
- SQL Server Administration
Desirable: Architecture Business intelligence Data warehousing OLAP ETL and integration Data exploitationSkills:
- Problem-solving skills
- Team Player
- Adaptability
- Attention to detail
- Self-motivated
- Organisational and time management
- Independence
- Good communication skills
- Decision-making skills
NB: Candiates must be open to working onsite and remotely, with the expectation to be onsite regularly on rotation basis.
Desired Skills:
- Analyst Programmer
- SQL Server Architecture
- BI