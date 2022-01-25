Business Analyst (Contract)

Jan 25, 2022

Key Outputs

  • Work on solutions supporting business to business data exchange using a common industry canonical model with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components
  • Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework
  • Gather and interpret data requirements from the business
  • Participate in the solution design process
  • Prepare the data requirements specifications in the form of fully annotated data models
  • Define the success criteria for solution testing
  • Analyse data requirements and understand the impact on business processes and systems integration
  • Assist (when necessary) with systems testing

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant business qualification
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Analysis with a focus on data design
  • Experience in data design in a short term or long term insurance context would be preferred
  • 3 – 5 years experience as Business Analyst with a focus on data design
  • 2 – 3 years experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry
  • Experience in technical writing
  • Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops
  • Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools would be an advantage

Skills:

  • Conceptual and logical data modeling using techniques such as class models, entity relationship models, star schema models and data cluster models
  • Business writing skills
  • Presentation and facilitation skills
  • Repository-Based Modeling tools.

Knowledge:

  • Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry
  • Business Change Life Cycle
  • System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)

Competencies:

  • Working with people
  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Planning and organizing
  • Negotiating and influencing
  • Facilitation
  • Ability to manage own workload and timelines

