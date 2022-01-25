C# Developer at Summit Africa Recruitment

Minimum Requirements
- Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 3-5+ years solid C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies
on the job work related development experience.
- Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.
- Solid understanding of design patterns and their application
- Technologies include but not limited to:
a. Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantage
b. Presentation Layer (UI)
ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript
c. Scripting Language
Javascript, JQuery
d. Databases
Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL)
e. Operating System (O/S)
WINDOWS.
f. Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- c# development
- ASP
- HTML
- CSS
- Bootstrap
- Javascript
- Jquery
- mssql
- Windows
- Development C#
- middle tier
- frontend
- databases
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma