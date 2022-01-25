Channel Implementation Specialist

Jan 25, 2022

POSITION POSPOSE

  • To execute and implement change and transformation consistently across the Branded Retail Channel.
  • To implement customised change and mitigate change resistance, within a fast-paced environment.
  • To ensure change and transformation across the channel and resistance is mitigated.
  • To ensure best practice in change management is executed within the channel in alignment with organisational policies.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Post matric qualification in change management.
  • Background in psychology an advantage.
  • Background in HR with change and transformation.
  • 3 years’ experience in similar environment.
  • Experience in Change and transformation.

POSITION OUTPUT’S

  • Execution of change and transformation strategies across the channel.
  • The planning of strategic change across the channel.
  • The consistent communication of Change across the Channel.
  • Hands on Change management across the channel.
  • Strategic and tactical changes across the channel.
  • Influence and contribute to creating, specifying, and writing the change processes and technology.
  • Influence and contribute to the development and sourcing of appropriate training pertaining to strategic change across the channel.
  • Integrating of training with the company training department.
  • Creating urgency for change across the channel.
  • Mitigating change resistance across the Channel.
  • Drive relationships with Internal and external stakeholders.
  • To achieve measurable results.
  • Conduct surveys.
  • Liaise with communications specialist.
  • Interpret statistics and recommend change.
  • Execute change consistently across the channel.
  • Arrange and execute national change and transformation activities.
  • Drive best practice, continuous improvement and innovation at process and procedure level and ensure innovation to improve best practice.
  • Ensure compliance of policies and procedures with regards to change and report non-compliance.
    Relationship building and maintenance:
  • Build and maintain relationships with all stake holders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with the company Training Department.
  • Liaise with external and internal clients as necessary to respond to queries. Escalate where appropriate.
  • Maintain good communication and relationships across the channel.
    Report Generation:
  • Compile reports in relation to change strategies, training, and transformation.
  • Generate and submit monthly reports on costing spent on training, communication, and roadshows with regards to change and transformation.
  • Generate Weekly & Monthly reports pre-& post change.
    Budget Management:
  • Contribute to the Forecast, plan, develop and review budget for the unit that provides the company with return on investment.
  • Ensuring all expenditure is in line with the agreed budget.
  • Monitor costs and determine initiatives to optimize resources. Ensure cost effectiveness by maximising cost/benefit ratios.
  • Identify areas where money is lost and seek ways to reduce expenditure.
  • Identify opportunities to generate additional revenue.
    Customer Satisfaction:
  • Maintain relationships with all relevant stakeholders across the channel.
  • Align service delivery to changing business requirements.
  • Understand employee needs and develop and fine-tune processes accordingly
  • Ensure customer and employee needs and requirements are satisfied through appropriate systems, processes, and procedures.
  • Put contingency plans in place to prevent delays and enhance the employee experience with regards to change and transformation.
  • Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems and resistance to change from arising in the future.
  • Initiate change to continually improve all aspects of service delivery.
  • Drive continuous improvement as an important element of service delivery.
  • Deliver measurable results.

Desired Skills:

  • change and transformation
  • Branded Retail Channel
  • psychology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

