Channel Implementation Specialist

POSITION POSPOSE
- To execute and implement change and transformation consistently across the Branded Retail Channel.
- To implement customised change and mitigate change resistance, within a fast-paced environment.
- To ensure change and transformation across the channel and resistance is mitigated.
- To ensure best practice in change management is executed within the channel in alignment with organisational policies.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Post matric qualification in change management.
- Background in psychology an advantage.
- Background in HR with change and transformation.
- 3 years’ experience in similar environment.
- Experience in Change and transformation.
POSITION OUTPUT’S
- Execution of change and transformation strategies across the channel.
- The planning of strategic change across the channel.
- The consistent communication of Change across the Channel.
- Hands on Change management across the channel.
- Strategic and tactical changes across the channel.
- Influence and contribute to creating, specifying, and writing the change processes and technology.
- Influence and contribute to the development and sourcing of appropriate training pertaining to strategic change across the channel.
- Integrating of training with the company training department.
- Creating urgency for change across the channel.
- Mitigating change resistance across the Channel.
- Drive relationships with Internal and external stakeholders.
- To achieve measurable results.
- Conduct surveys.
- Liaise with communications specialist.
- Interpret statistics and recommend change.
- Execute change consistently across the channel.
- Arrange and execute national change and transformation activities.
- Drive best practice, continuous improvement and innovation at process and procedure level and ensure innovation to improve best practice.
- Ensure compliance of policies and procedures with regards to change and report non-compliance.
Relationship building and maintenance:
- Build and maintain relationships with all stake holders.
- Build and maintain relationships with the company Training Department.
- Liaise with external and internal clients as necessary to respond to queries. Escalate where appropriate.
- Maintain good communication and relationships across the channel.
Report Generation:
- Compile reports in relation to change strategies, training, and transformation.
- Generate and submit monthly reports on costing spent on training, communication, and roadshows with regards to change and transformation.
- Generate Weekly & Monthly reports pre-& post change.
Budget Management:
- Contribute to the Forecast, plan, develop and review budget for the unit that provides the company with return on investment.
- Ensuring all expenditure is in line with the agreed budget.
- Monitor costs and determine initiatives to optimize resources. Ensure cost effectiveness by maximising cost/benefit ratios.
- Identify areas where money is lost and seek ways to reduce expenditure.
- Identify opportunities to generate additional revenue.
Customer Satisfaction:
- Maintain relationships with all relevant stakeholders across the channel.
- Align service delivery to changing business requirements.
- Understand employee needs and develop and fine-tune processes accordingly
- Ensure customer and employee needs and requirements are satisfied through appropriate systems, processes, and procedures.
- Put contingency plans in place to prevent delays and enhance the employee experience with regards to change and transformation.
- Adopt a proactive approach to prevent problems and resistance to change from arising in the future.
- Initiate change to continually improve all aspects of service delivery.
- Drive continuous improvement as an important element of service delivery.
- Deliver measurable results.
Desired Skills:
- change and transformation
- Branded Retail Channel
- psychology
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma