CRM Implementation Specialist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced global Digital Business Consultancy seeks the expertise of a solutions-driven CRM Implementation Specialist to join its team. You need to be an expert in the MarTech/SalesTech/ServiceTech space using HubSpot (or any other CRM product) and your core role will include configuring technology, managing change and helping the business inform best practices. The ideal candidate must have 2-3 years work experience in a Digital and or technical Agency, 2+ years of HubSpot use (or similar CRM/Marketing Automation platform) including proficiency in G-Suite, Excel with basic HTML and CSS and 3+ years experience in a Consulting/Specialist role working with clients throughout the whole process (consulting, solution building, implementation and training).DUTIES:Understand Client Requirements | Client Satisfaction

Drive customer experience and technology success and process transformation in client companies.

Configure technology solutions.

Understand client needs and processes.

Assist and facilitate complex technology configuration projects and in some cases mentor and coach junior team members.

Roll out proposed solutions.

Setup/Optimisation of CRM and MarTech systems for clients.

Assist in developing best practices in the space.

Technology Integrations | Perform Technology Audits

Be involved in integration projects from a Systems Specialist point of view and work closely with Developers and Strategy team.

Assist on integration projects you are involved in from a CRM and CX perspective.

Understand the platforms that integrate with HubSpot out of the box (i.e., Gmail, Vidyard, Salesforce and other connect partners.

Analyse and provide recommendations on how clients can follow their technology best practice.

Feed into the technology audit template and process and help define and improve it as tech releases new features.

Reporting and Analytics

Help define how success is measured on each tech solution.

Ensure integrated reporting across the tech solutions to enable closed-loop reporting and ensure integrations meet criteria.

Provide reporting and insights for the Strategy team.

Monitor requirements of technology features and Connect Partners

Keep up to date with any new technology products, features and changes to existing features.

Have knowledge of the Connect Partner channel.

Communicate relevant changes internally and to clients and ensure these are adopted within the agency and within client accounts.

Ensure technology usage across tools | Technology Planning

Look across technology accounts and ensuring usage is high on technology tools.

Deep expertise in technology feature and how to leverage these for marketing and relevant communications.

Conversational knowledge in the power of APIs and how systems can be connected.

Drive Team Certifications | Drive Technology Training

Training on the solutions to internal staff and clients.

Enable more people in the agency to get certified and understand technology better.

Provide internal training on technology.

Mentor and coach other team members, especially junior members on the MarTech and CRM team.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Marketing or Business Strategy – BComm Honours, BBusSci in Marketing, Masters in Marketing or Business.

Be fully Certified in HubSpot 1 & 2 as well as 3 other HubSpot Certifications.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 2-3 years in a Digital and or technical Agency.

2+ Years of HubSpot use (or similar CRM/Marketing Automation platform).

3+ Years experience in a Digital Agency/Consultancy in a Consulting/Specialist role working with clients throughout the whole process (consulting, solution building, implementation and training).

A solid knowledge of HubSpot or equivalent i.e., Salesforce, Pardot, Marketo, etc.

Basic HTML and CSS Knowledge and understanding.

Excellent command of English, with exceptional writing and communication skills.

Strong business acumen.

Ability to present your work and articulate succinctly. Adept at high-level client presentations.

Hands-on experience with online marketing tools, methodologies and practices.

Have an understanding of agile marketing and ability to grasp and adjust to changing processes.

A solid understanding of Inbound Marketing / Customer Experience Marketing.

Technically minded and ability to grasp our technology stack i.e., HubSpot, Google Analytics, Slack, Accelo, G-Suite, Excel etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

Innovative and entrepreneurially minded.

Always questioning.

Superb interpersonal skills coupled with the ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Shows enthusiasm and passion for your work.

Impeccable eye for detail, meticulous.

Focused on delivering quality results at all times.

Skilled at handling fast-paced, short lead-time requests and multiple projects at a time

Ability to be flexible and adaptable in an ever-changing environment.

Must be able to demonstrate strong problem analysis and problem-solving skills.

