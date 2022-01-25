Dev Ops Manager

The ideal candidate will be the person who interfaces between the development team and the server maintenance/hosting team, understands technology deeply at both the server level and at the development level, understands where the gaps often are between these two, and is excited about filling those gaps and taking proactive steps to prevent application emergencies from ever happening. This is a permanent position based at the Head Office in Cape Town

Qualifications – NQF8 level in Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent with experience in software development.

Minimum of 2 year’s design and implementation of Continuous Delivery and/or DevOps solutions or architecture patterns.

5 -10 years software development experience (C#, .Net , Java, Python) and performance analysis experience.

Experience working with Azure DevOps pipeline preferred.

Experience with automation platforms like Jenkins and source control systems such as GitHub.

Technical knowledge (On premise Servers, Database, Networking)

Experience with Performance Monitoring Tools for on-premises and cloud solutions (Dynatrace)

Exposure to cloud platforms (AWS and Azure)

Trained in Agile Methodology.

3 to 5 years working in a lead or management role.

Desired Skills:

Devops

C#

Java

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

The company is a well known brand and national leader within spesific vertical of work.

Employer & Job Benefits:

TBD

