Front End Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:THE coding talents of a passionate Front End Developer who enjoys the challenge of building complex systems is sought by a dynamic & independent Consultancy to join its team. Your core role will be to design, develop and launch cutting-edge software solutions for clients while coordinating with the rest of the team working on different layers of the solutions architecture. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Software Development, have 2-5 years experience in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Angular, Vue, TypeScript, ReactJS, experience in Financial/Insurance/Retail/Telecoms Development, be able to make complex technical and design decisions for TypeScript based projects, experience developing web applications using at least one popular web framework e.g., MVC / MVVM and the ability to utilise third party libraries as part of the [URL Removed] and develop user interfaces using best practices.

Adapting interface for modern internet applications using the latest front-end technologies.

Manage and provide input into user stories or product analysis tasks.

Work together with the Design teams to align the solution to the UI design.

Ensure high performance of applications and provide support.

Develop reusable components.

REQUIREMENTS:Technology Stack that may be used:

HTML, JavaScript and CSS

Angular, ReactJS and/or Vue

TypeScript

NodeJS experience would be advantageous

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma relating to Software Development.

Experience/Skills

2-5 Years experience across above mentioned technologies.

Financial/Insurance/Retail/Telecoms Development experience.

Responsive Web Application Design and Development.

Developing application code and unit tests in technologies such as Angular, React, Vue and Consuming Rest Web Services.

Writing JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.

Making complex technical and design decisions for TypeScript based projects.

Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework e.g., MVC / MVVM

Ability to utilise third party libraries as part of the SDLC.

Advantageous

Micro Frontends and Progressive Web App experience.

Deploying and hosting of web applications.

Experience in TDD.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

