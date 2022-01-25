Full Stack Developer – Pretoria East
Our client is offering an opportunity for a 3 Full Stack Developers to utelise his/her skills in a dynamic, innovative environment. (one at entry level and 2 at intermediate level)
This is an all-rounder position and the sucessfull candidate will improve and maintain the company’s platforms.
Proficiency in the required skills is essential.
Desired Skills:
- Laravel (version 8)
- Laravel Passport
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Jquery
- Bootstrap
- Microsoft Azure SQL
- Microsoft SQL 2019
- Python (version 3.9)
- Full stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Innovative financial solutions company that has been in existance for close to 15 years.