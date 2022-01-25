Full Stack Developer

Jan 25, 2022

Full Stack Developer – Pretoria East

Our client is offering an opportunity for a 3 Full Stack Developers to utelise his/her skills in a dynamic, innovative environment. (one at entry level and 2 at intermediate level)
This is an all-rounder position and the sucessfull candidate will improve and maintain the company’s platforms.

Proficiency in the required skills is essential.

Desired Skills:

  • Laravel (version 8)
  • Laravel Passport
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Jquery
  • Bootstrap
  • Microsoft Azure SQL
  • Microsoft SQL 2019
  • Python (version 3.9)
  • Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Innovative financial solutions company that has been in existance for close to 15 years.

