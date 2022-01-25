Full Stack & Front-End Mobile Application Developer

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

Lead Role:

The purpose of this role is to coordinate and manage the day to day responsibilities of the Development team. To translate complex requirements into maintainable code that can be adapted to the changing needs of the business.

Senior:

The purpose of this role is to translate complex requirements into maintainable code that can be adapted to the changing needs of business. This role will also have the responsibility to guide, mentor and train the team members to ensure operational excellence and effectiveness, as well as maintain strong relationships with service providers, suppliers and customers within the Company.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent

Management diploma or courses will be advantageous

Experience & Skills

Minimum 5 – 7 years’ experience in native mobile development, with a keen interest in react style frameworks such as Flutter.

LEADERSHIP: 2 – 4 years’ experience leading a team of IT professionals

Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience as a .NET/Java developer, with EF (Entity Framework) and Core exposure

Experience in a virtual team-leading across geographies

Interest in new technologies and how to augment the existing platform to achieve scale and remain relevant

Exposure to cloud platforms and a keen interest in leveraging cloud-speci?c technology to gain e?ciencies and availability

Insight in applying design patterns to complex problems

Experience in architecting, developing, testing, deploying systems

Solid understanding of integration and web services.

Solid experience in caching, revision control, message queues, push noti?cations, issue tracking, monitoring, database transactions, testing

Demonstrated effectiveness in all the areas outlined in the roles and responsibilities

Duties & Key Areas of Responsibility

This role will also have the responsibility to guide, mentor and train the team members to ensure operational excellence and effectiveness, as well as maintain strong relationships with service providers, suppliers and customers within the Company

Keep abreast of changes in the standards, technologies or methodologies

Give direction and guidance as well as coach and mentor team members

Review assignments for accuracy and quality

Delegate responsibilities

Coordinate application of software releases

Develop and execute company policies

Liaison between other departments and IT

Contribute to architectural discussions with architects and lead developers.

Participate in sprint planning and critical sizing of work

Iteratively evolve processes to gain e?ciencies

Actively contribute lines of code (leading by example), as well as code reviews

Apply experience to make sure team members’ code is e?cient and secure

UI’s to be compatible for mobile, web and native, so deliberate focus on responsive UI design to be core responsibility

Communicate effectively with 3rd parties and when dealing with technical support queries

Identifying areas for modi?cation in existing programs and subsequently developing these modi?cations

Writing and implementing e?cient codes and determining operational practicality

Developing quality assurance procedures

Deploying software tools, processes and metrics

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

Working closely with other developers, scrum masters, UX designers, business and systems analysts

Ad hoc duties as required from time to time

Personal Attributes

Integrity and Honesty is non-negotiable

Reliability and dependability

Customer service focus

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Strong work ethic

Fast learner

