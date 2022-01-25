IT Development Manager

Have you ever dreamed of been part of a luxurious company? A company known for its innovation in the workspace and in the market.
An opportunity has presented itself for a IT Development & Maintenance Specialist to join a dynamic team of individuals. That will challenge the status quo of work ethos.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience:
- 5+ years working experience in IT Development discipline
- Experience in IT Infrastructure Management and/or Maintenance / 3rd Level Support
- Extensive experience with LINUX Server
- Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS
- Programming skills / scripting
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Good Knowledge of Output Management Solutions on Unix/Linux operating systems
- Print Spooling System
- Document Generation Software
- SAP Output Management
- Database technologies – Oracle / PostgreSQL
- Encryption Technologies
- Printer and printer languages (PCL, PS, ZPL
- Business processes requiring enterprise output management
- Extensive knowledge of ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool
- Server technologies (Linux (SUSE), UNIX (AIX), Server administration and virtualization (Zen + VMWare)
- Storage technologies experience: NAS/SAN/Archive (GS3)
- Automation Processes
- Knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
Role Task:
- Maintenance/Development and Support tasks of the
- Enterprise Output Management solution
- required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar- files, jobs and
- workflows to solve complex requirements and/or problems.
- Output Management roles and rights model
- Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department
- Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment
- Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding output management requirements
- Keeping deep knowledge about underlying BMW infrastructure master solutions, e.g., Web, Dbase, Unix, Storage (SAN, NAS etc. (mounting and unmounting of Shares, Share credentials).
- Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions
- Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies
- Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines.
Hurry Now and Apply
Desired Skills:
- Output management
- scVENUS
- LINUX
- SCRIPTING