IT Development Manager

Jan 25, 2022

Have you ever dreamed of been part of a luxurious company? A company known for its innovation in the workspace and in the market.

An opportunity has presented itself for a IT Development & Maintenance Specialist to join a dynamic team of individuals. That will challenge the status quo of work ethos.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5+ years working experience in IT Development discipline
  • Experience in IT Infrastructure Management and/or Maintenance / 3rd Level Support
  • Extensive experience with LINUX Server
  • Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS
  • Programming skills / scripting

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Good Knowledge of Output Management Solutions on Unix/Linux operating systems
  • Print Spooling System
  • Document Generation Software
  • SAP Output Management
  • Database technologies – Oracle / PostgreSQL
  • Encryption Technologies
  • Printer and printer languages (PCL, PS, ZPL
  • Business processes requiring enterprise output management
  • Extensive knowledge of ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool
  • Server technologies (Linux (SUSE), UNIX (AIX), Server administration and virtualization (Zen + VMWare)
  • Storage technologies experience: NAS/SAN/Archive (GS3)
  • Automation Processes
  • Knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Role Task:

  • Maintenance/Development and Support tasks of the
  • Enterprise Output Management solution
  • required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar- files, jobs and
  • workflows to solve complex requirements and/or problems.
  • Output Management roles and rights model
  • Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department
  • Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment
  • Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding output management requirements
  • Keeping deep knowledge about underlying BMW infrastructure master solutions, e.g., Web, Dbase, Unix, Storage (SAN, NAS etc. (mounting and unmounting of Shares, Share credentials).
  • Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions
  • Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies
  • Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines.

Hurry Now and Apply

Desired Skills:

  • Output management
  • scVENUS
  • LINUX
  • SCRIPTING

Learn more/Apply for this position