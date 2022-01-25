IT Development Manager

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

5+ years working experience in IT Development discipline

Experience in IT Infrastructure Management and/or Maintenance / 3rd Level Support

Extensive experience with LINUX Server

Experience in IT architectures based on Unix/Linux OS

Programming skills / scripting

Technical / Functional Skills:

Good Knowledge of Output Management Solutions on Unix/Linux operating systems

Print Spooling System

Document Generation Software

SAP Output Management

Database technologies – Oracle / PostgreSQL

Encryption Technologies

Printer and printer languages (PCL, PS, ZPL

Business processes requiring enterprise output management

Extensive knowledge of ITSM – BMC Remedy Ticketing tool

Server technologies (Linux (SUSE), UNIX (AIX), Server administration and virtualization (Zen + VMWare)

Storage technologies experience: NAS/SAN/Archive (GS3)

Automation Processes

Knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Role Task:

Maintenance/Development and Support tasks of the

Enterprise Output Management solution

required to analyse the logic and features of jar- and dar- files, jobs and

workflows to solve complex requirements and/or problems.

Output Management roles and rights model

Perform all tasks in a 100% agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Awareness of agile roles defined within the environment

Maintaining a high awareness of user needs regarding output management requirements

Keeping deep knowledge about underlying BMW infrastructure master solutions, e.g., Web, Dbase, Unix, Storage (SAN, NAS etc. (mounting and unmounting of Shares, Share credentials).

Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions

Maintaining contact to software vendors and conducting software tests as needed to ensure informed decisions regarding future architecture and strategies

Understanding and incorporating all relevant IT security guidelines.

Desired Skills:

Output management

scVENUS

LINUX

SCRIPTING

