Junior C# Developer – Johannesburg – R300k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of an exciting opportunity in a fast-growing financial technology business.

You will be assisting in the development of end-to-end technology platforms of a business that has processed more than R13billion in financial transactions in the past five years. This is a business that has been growing at double digit percentage points and are competing directly against the top banks in South Africa.

They ideal candidate would need to have a minimum of 2 years’ experience and you need to have a BSc degree.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 2 years’ experience

C# (expert)

HTML

Microsoft Visual Studio

SQL

Agile Software Development Methodologies

React/Angular (Advantage)

