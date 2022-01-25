Junior C# Developer – Johannesburg – R300k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of an exciting opportunity in a fast-growing financial technology business.
You will be assisting in the development of end-to-end technology platforms of a business that has processed more than R13billion in financial transactions in the past five years. This is a business that has been growing at double digit percentage points and are competing directly against the top banks in South Africa.
They ideal candidate would need to have a minimum of 2 years’ experience and you need to have a BSc degree.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have a minimum of 2 years’ experience
- Junior C# Developer
- C# (expert)
- HTML
- Microsoft Visual Studio
- SQL
- Agile Software Development Methodologies
- React/Angular (Advantage)
Reference Number for this position is FM53107 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R300k PA negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree