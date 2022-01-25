Project Manager

Project Management skills for not less than 7 years on mining/oil & gas and or water treatment type projects.

Engineering Degree.

Registered PMP.

A minimum of 7 years project management experience with 5 years of direct project management experience in an engineering environment.

Good working knowledge of FIDIC based contracts.

Practical applications of the principles of Project Management must be demonstrated.

Experience in multi disciplinary projects.

To manage project from design to final hand over.

To ensure a technically sound project as per client requirements and also within time constraints and budget.

To be the lead on the project and to also meet all financial targets in terms of profit margin and turnover.

To be responsible for all project team members.

Co-ordinating the work of the project team.

To manage client contract as well as subcontractors and suppliers.

Monthly report preparation.

Reporting of project risks.

Manage preparation of project close out report.

Desired Skills:

project management

mechanical

water treatment

PMP qualification

PMBOK

FIDIC

mining

Electrical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

