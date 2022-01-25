Senior Network Engineer

Senior Network Engineers are strong in all the most common and popular networking technologies as well as some of the more mature ones. In addition to strong technical aptitudes, backed by at least 4-5 years of hard core in the trenches experience, this person is a powerful communicator and a person who can manage well when the client is in a pickle and really needs strong guidance. The pace and demands in this environment are usually much greater than an “in-house” position. This person should be prompt and/or know the importance of communicating ETA’s to clients. This person should be skilful at pre-project/work-briefings with each client on each project. This person should then be able to execute with a high degree of success in integrating and/or solving problems in environments rich in Microsoft Server, Exchange, SQL, IIS, Cisco Internetworking, VPNs, firewalls, backups and more. The more truly capable the engineer is in all these areas, the higher the utility value. Be a technical star of the company, ensuring infrastructure works and projects are deployed that help businesses thrive with their technology

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Working Knowledge of Fortinet Firewall Technologies

Working Knowledge of Virtualization Technologies

Working Knowledge of Wireless Technologies

Working Knowledge of Security Protocols

Credentials and Experience:

Engineer with minimum four years’ experience

Minimum 4 years’ experience – Active Directory Support, Microsoft Windows and Windows Server Support, Microsoft Exchange Support

Minimum 4 years’ experience – Cisco Switching/VLAN/Routing/Firewalling Support

Minimum 4 years’ experience – VOIP/SIP setup and management

Minimum 4 years’ experience – Server Hardware Technologies (CPU/RAID/SCSI) Support

Minimum 4 years’ experience – Data Backup and Recovery Support, Corporate Antivirus Support, VPN Connectivity Support, Major Incident Response

Have multiple certifications, high skill level. The following certifications are preferred: MCSA/MCITP, CCNA/CCDA/CCVP/CISSP/CCIE, VCP, Project+, Network+, Fortinet NSE4-NSE8

Other important points to note:

Our working hours are 8.30am – 5.30pm Irish Time.

Public holidays are the Irish public holidays.

There is an On call functionality as part of the role – with additional remuneration.

There is a blended work environment, so both office and home based.

All equipment required for the role is Company issued.

Training and development is facilitated as part of our Company Training Policy.

Position Responsibilities:

Server Operating Systems

Installation, configuration and troubleshooting

Configure file, print and remote access services

Configure Active Directory

Basic administration, including add/remove users and groups, configure file permissions, check event logs, configure and restore from backup

Enterprise E-mail

Required

On Premise Exchange Server / Microsoft 365

Installation, configuration and troubleshooting of clients, including remote clients

Extreme administration of enterprise e-mail application, including add/remove users and group, configure folder permissions if applicable, forward mail to other accounts, and add aliases, replication and Clustering

Workstation

Required: Windows/MAC

Troubleshooting and configuration

Configuration of standard POP, SMTP & Exchange clients including Outlook

Installation, configuration, troubleshooting and customization of MS Office Suite applications per customer’s preferences

Solid understanding of and ability to install, configure and test workstation hardware including video cards, NICs, sound cards, hard drives, and PDAs

Microsoft Windows & Office technologies (Desktop, Server, Cloud)

Datacenter Technologies

Working Knowledge of SQL Clustering

Working Knowledge of Enterprise Backup Systems

Working Knowledge of High Availability load balancing solutions

Working Knowledge of Hyper-V and VMware

Working Knowledge of Exchange Clustering

Working Knowledge of SAN architecture

Working Knowledge / Certification in Vmware / WVD Technologies

Telephony

Working knowledge of VOIP/SIP setup

Working knowledge of PBX setup, call management, routing

Working knowledge of Cloud hosted PBX systems

Security

Provide support for implementation, troubleshooting and maintenance of IT systems

Provide support to Microsoft IT Security systems (O365) including day-to-day operations, monitoring and problem resolution for all the client/server/storage/network devices, mobile devices, etc.

Working knowledge of firewalls

Provide remote security, troubleshooting and configuration via industry standard tools and organization best practices

Other Preferred Technical Knowledge

Solid understanding of and ability to configure TCP/IP subnetting and troubleshooting Internet connectivity

Experience with and understanding of routers and firewalls

Experience and understanding of Terminal Services & Vmware

Understanding of relationship between switches, hubs, patch panels and connecting nodes to a network

Understanding of DNS services

Understanding of High Availability / Load Balancing solutions

Other Considerations

DAILY time entry accounting for at least 8 hours in the form of Resolution Notes in Service Tickets

Monthly billing should be at least 75% or more of a typical month of about 170 hours available

Regular and timely completion of Minimum Documentation Standards for each client

On-going self-training to preserve professional viability is a must

The ability to regularly score 10’s on the Quality Assurance survey

Execution and conclusion of service requests on-time and/or successful management of client expectations when targets cannot be met

Good communication with Account Managers and Team Leader with regards to events and changes transpiring at client sites

Ability to communicate with client at all levels from IT personnel to CxO’s and to understand business issues in context of IT issues

Takes ownership of tasks and follows through to ensure complete resolution

Takes a personal interest in, and responsibility for, quality of work they perform or are associated with

Ability to pay close attention to detail while performing technically detailed tasks

Ability to deal effectively with stressful situations

Ability and willingness to recognize when it is necessary to ask for technical expertise from others without unnecessarily burdening other team members

Ability to provide accurate time estimates for how long a task will take

Understands that the success of individuals is measured by the success of their teams

Ability to quickly learn new technologies through the use of self-study materials and intuition

Enjoys helping people to the extent that no problem is considered mundane, no matter how simple the solution (i.e. — Susie can’t print)

Enjoys sharing information, supporting others, and working on a team to achieve team goals

Enjoys mentoring team members

CTC Neg.

Desired Skills:

Cisco

firewall

senior network.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

