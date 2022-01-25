Senior Network Engineer

Senior Network Engineers are strong in all the most common and popular networking technologies as well as some of the more mature ones. In addition to strong technical aptitudes, backed by at least 4-5 years of hard core in the trenches experience, this person is a powerful communicator and a person who can manage well when the client is in a pickle and really needs strong guidance. The pace and demands in this environment are usually much greater than an “in-house” position. This person should be prompt and/or know the importance of communicating ETA’s to clients. This person should be skilful at pre-project/work-briefings with each client on each project. This person should then be able to execute with a high degree of success in integrating and/or solving problems in environments rich in Microsoft Server, Exchange, SQL, IIS, Cisco Internetworking, VPNs, firewalls, backups and more. The more truly capable the engineer is in all these areas, the higher the utility value. Be a technical star of the company, ensuring infrastructure works and projects are deployed that help businesses thrive with their technology
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
Working Knowledge of Fortinet Firewall Technologies
Working Knowledge of Virtualization Technologies
Working Knowledge of Wireless Technologies
Working Knowledge of Security Protocols
Credentials and Experience:
Engineer with minimum four years’ experience
Minimum 4 years’ experience – Active Directory Support, Microsoft Windows and Windows Server Support, Microsoft Exchange Support
Minimum 4 years’ experience – Cisco Switching/VLAN/Routing/Firewalling Support
Minimum 4 years’ experience – VOIP/SIP setup and management
Minimum 4 years’ experience – Server Hardware Technologies (CPU/RAID/SCSI) Support
Minimum 4 years’ experience – Data Backup and Recovery Support, Corporate Antivirus Support, VPN Connectivity Support, Major Incident Response
Have multiple certifications, high skill level. The following certifications are preferred: MCSA/MCITP, CCNA/CCDA/CCVP/CISSP/CCIE, VCP, Project+, Network+, Fortinet NSE4-NSE8
Other important points to note:
- Our working hours are 8.30am – 5.30pm Irish Time.
- Public holidays are the Irish public holidays.
- There is an On call functionality as part of the role – with additional remuneration.
- There is a blended work environment, so both office and home based.
- All equipment required for the role is Company issued.
- Training and development is facilitated as part of our Company Training Policy.
Position Responsibilities:
Server Operating Systems
Installation, configuration and troubleshooting
Configure file, print and remote access services
Configure Active Directory
Basic administration, including add/remove users and groups, configure file permissions, check event logs, configure and restore from backup
Enterprise E-mail
Required
On Premise Exchange Server / Microsoft 365
Installation, configuration and troubleshooting of clients, including remote clients
Extreme administration of enterprise e-mail application, including add/remove users and group, configure folder permissions if applicable, forward mail to other accounts, and add aliases, replication and Clustering
Workstation
Required: Windows/MAC
Troubleshooting and configuration
Configuration of standard POP, SMTP & Exchange clients including Outlook
Installation, configuration, troubleshooting and customization of MS Office Suite applications per customer’s preferences
Solid understanding of and ability to install, configure and test workstation hardware including video cards, NICs, sound cards, hard drives, and PDAs
Microsoft Windows & Office technologies (Desktop, Server, Cloud)
Datacenter Technologies
Working Knowledge of SQL Clustering
Working Knowledge of Enterprise Backup Systems
Working Knowledge of High Availability load balancing solutions
Working Knowledge of Hyper-V and VMware
Working Knowledge of Exchange Clustering
Working Knowledge of SAN architecture
Working Knowledge / Certification in Vmware / WVD Technologies
Telephony
Working knowledge of VOIP/SIP setup
Working knowledge of PBX setup, call management, routing
Working knowledge of Cloud hosted PBX systems
Security
Provide support for implementation, troubleshooting and maintenance of IT systems
Provide support to Microsoft IT Security systems (O365) including day-to-day operations, monitoring and problem resolution for all the client/server/storage/network devices, mobile devices, etc.
Working knowledge of firewalls
Provide remote security, troubleshooting and configuration via industry standard tools and organization best practices
Other Preferred Technical Knowledge
Solid understanding of and ability to configure TCP/IP subnetting and troubleshooting Internet connectivity
Experience with and understanding of routers and firewalls
Experience and understanding of Terminal Services & Vmware
Understanding of relationship between switches, hubs, patch panels and connecting nodes to a network
Understanding of DNS services
Understanding of High Availability / Load Balancing solutions
Other Considerations
DAILY time entry accounting for at least 8 hours in the form of Resolution Notes in Service Tickets
Monthly billing should be at least 75% or more of a typical month of about 170 hours available
Regular and timely completion of Minimum Documentation Standards for each client
On-going self-training to preserve professional viability is a must
The ability to regularly score 10’s on the Quality Assurance survey
Execution and conclusion of service requests on-time and/or successful management of client expectations when targets cannot be met
Good communication with Account Managers and Team Leader with regards to events and changes transpiring at client sites
Ability to communicate with client at all levels from IT personnel to CxO’s and to understand business issues in context of IT issues
Takes ownership of tasks and follows through to ensure complete resolution
Takes a personal interest in, and responsibility for, quality of work they perform or are associated with
Ability to pay close attention to detail while performing technically detailed tasks
Ability to deal effectively with stressful situations
Ability and willingness to recognize when it is necessary to ask for technical expertise from others without unnecessarily burdening other team members
Ability to provide accurate time estimates for how long a task will take
Understands that the success of individuals is measured by the success of their teams
Ability to quickly learn new technologies through the use of self-study materials and intuition
Enjoys helping people to the extent that no problem is considered mundane, no matter how simple the solution (i.e. — Susie can’t print)
Enjoys sharing information, supporting others, and working on a team to achieve team goals
Enjoys mentoring team members
CTC Neg.
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- firewall
- senior network.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration