Senior Programmer/Engineer (Java DevOps) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing Retail Giant with a footprint on the African continent seeks the specialist expertise of a Senior Programmer/Engineer to create, test and document exceptional quality & high-performance software. With your technical guidance & mentorship, you will help the team and contribute to design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You will also be expected to apply DevSecOps principles, and employ proper source code control, infrastructure security and necessary automation. You will require a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma or Matric with extensive, relevant and demonstrable job-related experience in writing robust, efficient production code including with experience in Backend, Web and Mobile technologies & have developed in at least one of Java, J2EE, C++, C, Golang, (Preferred) in a front-end focused Test-Driven environment. You must also have proficiency in Node.js, Bash, [URL Removed] AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, ECS, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, [URL Removed] test and debug software

Ensure that coding mistakes are found and eliminated at the earliest possible point, by using the best available coding and debugging techniques, Unit Testing and TDD (where applicable), Smoke Testing and further testing, and interaction with QA professionals.

Apply DevSecOps principles by automating as much of code standards checks, built-in security and testing as possible.

Deploy application to live environment

Work in environments that may employ various approaches such as Scrum, Kanban, CI/CD, etc.

Gain a deep understanding and ability to employ and assist with the best available deployment approaches.

Research and Development

Keep improving your understanding of the ever-changing software industry.

Customer Service

Do everything with a customer-first approach.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

3-Year IT Degree/Diploma or Matric with extensive, relevant and demonstrable job-related experience in writing robust, efficient production code.

Experience/Skills –

In general Software Development including Testing and standards development with experience in Backend, Web and Mobile technologies – (essential). Including the practical ability in developing applications using multiple programming languages, frameworks and technologies.

Developing in at least one of Java, J2EE, C++, C, Golang, (Preferred) in a front-end focused Test-Driven environment.

Specific exposure to mentoring and coaching a team of Junior – Intermediate Developers – (essential).

AWS, Stateless Architecture design, Micro Services and the understanding of the strengths and weaknesses thereof.

Any additional experience in technical solutions support with exposure to both Waterfall and Agile projects in DevOps with the Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian – (highly beneficial).

Tech Stack Environment Development: Golang, Java, Node.js, Bash, [URL Removed] Docker, Kubernetes, ECSData: MongoDB, ElasticSearch, SQLCloud: AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, ECS, EKS, S3, CloudWatch).Integration: Payment gateway, POSCI/CD: Jenkins, AWS CodePipelineTesting: SeleniumSource Code Management: GitWhile we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

