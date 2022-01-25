Senior Software Developer

Key Purpose

The candidate will work within our Software Development Scrum teams developing, maintaining, and supporting our existing enterprise applications and frameworks as well as within our strategic development initiatives which include the execution and implementation of Salesforce delivery projects against our standards, policies and procedures and governance guidelines. The Senior Developer provides technical solutions to the needs of our stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, building quality software, performing end to end testing, as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions and our software issues.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain in-house solutions

Write code within the prescribed technologies and environments, and to comply with coding best practices

Comply with IT selected technologies and development environments, development, and management methodologies

Learn and develop within the companies architecture

Investigate and report on technologies as and when needed

Implement systems enhancements to meet business need

Implement solutions from specifications

Correct system bugs/errors on existing systems

Provide accurate estimates and effort for code changes

Adhere to project plans

Strive to meet task deadlines as per project plans

Adhere to project management task prioritizations and allocations

Exercise technical consistency within the IT environment

Liaise with business as and when required

Demonstrate culture of individual leadership and development and exhibit progressive attitude to technology and career

Adheres to Agile methodologies and follows Agile principles through work outputs and behaviours

Champions team learning

Collaborates with colleagues from different disciplines in a cross-functional team to deliver solutions

Works in partnership with Business representatives (e.g. Product Owner, Business Owner) ensuring alignment and value to the customer

Participate in internal developer forums, discussion groups, and specification and design sessions

Perform technical investigations as and when needed.

Assist IT development team members with technical learning and development within the company architecture

Aligned to values and self development

Align personal values to the company’s culture and values.

Take responsibility for your personal development and career path

Subscribe to the company’s code of ethics

Manage your behaviour to enhance the reputation and brand of your department and the company

Comply with all legislation governing the organisation

Support and encourage the Amazing service culture

Alignment to business driver/strategy

To ensure that all systems are technologically up to date and that the company has the best IT solutions for the business needs

Minimum Requirements

Education:

A BSc Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, a BComm Business Information Systems (BIS) Degree, or a very high quality Technikon Diploma

Salesforce Certification preferred

Experience

7+ years development experience in .NET or another C-style language

Competencies

Technical Competencies:

Experience in web application interface development using ajax, Jscript, ASP.Net MVC. Must have full stack development experience

Test Driven Development (TDD)/BDD experience is a bonus

Experience in [URL Removed] project implementation

Architecture, Cloud Engineering, and Integration experience a must

Experience with Angular

Thorough knowledge of and experience in MS SQL

Web development experience using Javascript, ideally with React, NodeJS or any other framework like Salesforce Lightning

Proficiency in HTML and JavaScript/AJAX

Strong knowledge of relational databases and SQL

Good knowledge of SOLID principles and design patterns

Ability to effectively communicate technical issues in laymens terms to customers

Self-Motivated problem solver who loves getting their hands dirty debugging issues

Knowledge of CRM and ERP system

