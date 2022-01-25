An international owned multinational Corporate Manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Software Developer / Cloud Specialist.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience:
- 8 years’ experience in as a Software Developer
- 3 years streaming experience (Kafka)
- 3 to 5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platform (AWS)
- 3 to 5 years’ experience with BI Tools / Qlik
Technical / Functional Skills:
Software Development
- At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g. version control (Git)
- At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end:o JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
o Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
Public Cloud
- Aws architect experience especially in conjunction BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture / software developer certification)
Streaming
- Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to the Qlik BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)
- Bi Qlik Qlikview / Qliksense
- Setting up and operating / monitoring a Qlik environment (eg. Clients)
- Setting up and operating/monitoring Qlik data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline
- Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model
- Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards
- Good experience with testing (Manuel and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations
- Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code,
- Wizard VizLib
Role Task:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- Keeping deep knowledge about underlying BMW infrastructure master solutions, e.g., Web, Dbase, Unix, Storage (SAN, NAS etc. (mounting and unmounting of Shares, Share credentials).
- Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions
Head the call, Apply today
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- KAFKA
- QLIK BI
- streaming
- testing tools