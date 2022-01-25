Software Developer

Jan 25, 2022

An international owned multinational Corporate Manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Software Developer / Cloud Specialist.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

  • 8 years’ experience in as a Software Developer
  • 3 years streaming experience (Kafka)
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platform (AWS)
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience with BI Tools / Qlik

Technical / Functional Skills:

Software Development

  • At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g. version control (Git)
  • At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end:o JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
    o Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Public Cloud

  • Aws architect experience especially in conjunction BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture / software developer certification)

Streaming

  • Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to the Qlik BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)
  • Bi Qlik Qlikview / Qliksense
  • Setting up and operating / monitoring a Qlik environment (eg. Clients)
  • Setting up and operating/monitoring Qlik data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline
  • Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model
  • Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards
  • Good experience with testing (Manuel and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations
  • Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code,
  • Wizard VizLib

Role Task:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
  • Keeping deep knowledge about underlying BMW infrastructure master solutions, e.g., Web, Dbase, Unix, Storage (SAN, NAS etc. (mounting and unmounting of Shares, Share credentials).
  • Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions

Head the call, Apply today

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • KAFKA
  • QLIK BI
  • streaming
  • testing tools

