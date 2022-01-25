Software Developer

An international owned multinational Corporate Manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Software Developer / Cloud Specialist.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

8 years’ experience in as a Software Developer

3 years streaming experience (Kafka)

3 to 5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platform (AWS)

3 to 5 years’ experience with BI Tools / Qlik

Technical / Functional Skills:

Software Development

At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g. version control (Git)

At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end:o JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

o Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Public Cloud

Aws architect experience especially in conjunction BI and Data streaming (AWS architecture / software developer certification)

Streaming

Proficiency with Kafka to extract topics to the Qlik BI Platform (other streaming experience would count as well)

Bi Qlik Qlikview / Qliksense

Setting up and operating / monitoring a Qlik environment (eg. Clients)

Setting up and operating/monitoring Qlik data ingest (data load), experience in building data/ETL pipeline

Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model

Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards

Good experience with testing (Manuel and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations

Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code,

Wizard VizLib

Role Task:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Keeping deep knowledge about underlying BMW infrastructure master solutions, e.g., Web, Dbase, Unix, Storage (SAN, NAS etc. (mounting and unmounting of Shares, Share credentials).

Interacting with other IT architects as needed to ensure fitting infrastructure solutions

Head the call, Apply today

Desired Skills:

AWS

KAFKA

QLIK BI

streaming

testing tools

Learn more/Apply for this position