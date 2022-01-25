Software Tester (Junior to Mid) at Headhunters

Jan 25, 2022

Our IT client prides itself on professional business software development consulting methodologies. Our client seeks to employ a Software Tester.

Main purpose of the position:

  • The Software Tester is responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team.

Responsibilities:

  • Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal
  • Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed
  • Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing
  • Direct communication with the developers on Defects & Tickets
  • Maintenance of the automated Test Environment & Software
  • Software Release Notes compilation and management

Key Skills:

  • C# Development experience 2 Years
  • Microsoft SQL Server Experience 2 Years
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Structured problem solving skills
  • Confident and Self Motivated

Qualifications/ Experience:

  • BSc or equivalent Degree
  • SYSPRO ERP Experience preferred
  • WMS Experience preferred
  • Crystal Report Experience preferred
  • Software Testing Experience

