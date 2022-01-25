SQL DBA

The Day-to-Day:

? Manage daily DB Administration activities and installation and configuration of SQL servers, Cosmos DB and Azure Table & Blob Storage

? Configure and monitor replication

? Configure and manage backups

? Write T-SQL code and queries to solve problems

? Performance Tuning and problem resolution

? Implement DB security

? Support DB environment and participate in on-call rotation

? Support the Development Teams and participate in Agile activities

? Provide strategic input to migrate to new Azure technologies including Hyperscale, Synapse

? Support PowerBI environment

? Monitor automated Powershell script environment

? Manage Storage Growth and assist in capacity planning

? Reporting on monthly, weekly and daily maintenance tasks

? Provided monthly activity & performance reports on DB Infrastructure

? Create and maintain DB architecture technical documentation and diagrams

Qualifications:

? 5+ years’ experience in SQL [Phone Number Removed]; development and administration

? Experience with Azure DB Technologies including Cosmos, Table Storage, Blob Storage

? Strong experience with Azure Portal

? Good knowledge in SSIS and SSRS

? In-depth understanding of SQL architecture

? Experience with replication topologies and components

? Ability to do database diagrams for relationships, systems, architecture, replication, etc.

? Understand storage designs for Hot & Cold Storage

? Knowledge of spatial query & GIS DB functionality

? Experience in both OLTP and Data warehousing environments

? Good experience implementing operational automation through SQL tools and PowerShell

? Good experience with cloud migration tasks (Azure)

? Microsoft Certification Preferred

? Knowledge of Oracle, MySQL

? Experience of Government environment beneficial

Desired Skills:

SQL

Oracle

