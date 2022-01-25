The Day-to-Day:
? Manage daily DB Administration activities and installation and configuration of SQL servers, Cosmos DB and Azure Table & Blob Storage
? Configure and monitor replication
? Configure and manage backups
? Write T-SQL code and queries to solve problems
? Performance Tuning and problem resolution
? Implement DB security
? Support DB environment and participate in on-call rotation
? Support the Development Teams and participate in Agile activities
? Provide strategic input to migrate to new Azure technologies including Hyperscale, Synapse
? Support PowerBI environment
? Monitor automated Powershell script environment
? Manage Storage Growth and assist in capacity planning
? Reporting on monthly, weekly and daily maintenance tasks
? Provided monthly activity & performance reports on DB Infrastructure
? Create and maintain DB architecture technical documentation and diagrams
Qualifications:
? 5+ years’ experience in SQL [Phone Number Removed]; development and administration
? Experience with Azure DB Technologies including Cosmos, Table Storage, Blob Storage
? Strong experience with Azure Portal
? Good knowledge in SSIS and SSRS
? In-depth understanding of SQL architecture
? Experience with replication topologies and components
? Ability to do database diagrams for relationships, systems, architecture, replication, etc.
? Understand storage designs for Hot & Cold Storage
? Knowledge of spatial query & GIS DB functionality
? Experience in both OLTP and Data warehousing environments
? Good experience implementing operational automation through SQL tools and PowerShell
? Good experience with cloud migration tasks (Azure)
? Microsoft Certification Preferred
? Knowledge of Oracle, MySQL
? Experience of Government environment beneficial
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Oracle