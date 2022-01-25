Systems Software Developer at The Focus Group

The position exists to develop, test and document quality enterprise-wide business applications and sub-systems from specification to full release that meet both internal and external customer expectations.
The position encompasses the following major functions or key result areas:
Product development
Software support
Software quality
Customer liaison
Corporate contribution
Key accountabilities
Product development:
Ensure all project delivery expectations, including time and costs, are met as per the Project Managers expectations.
Ensure that issues impacting delivery expectations are highlighted and fed back to the Project Manager as early as possible in order that the impact is minimised.
Design and implementation of test harnesses to assist in design validation.
Ensure that all aspects of the development Code of Practice is understood and adhered to.
Host and attend engineering design reviews, code walkthroughs, scrum sessions etc.
Software Support
Ensure that support is provided to the services and execution teams when required.
Ensure that all change requests (ICRS) are fully evaluated and processed accordingly.
Software quality
Ensure that all released software is according the customer expectations as defined in the requirements specification.
Identify all issues and risks and develop plans to mitigate such issues and risks
Ensure that all released software is of a level of quality that does not compromise Validation and Deployment delivery expectations.
Ensure software quality through unit testing, functional testing, sub-assembly testing, and final application testing in accordance with relevant specifications.
Ensure that the solution is validated on all hardware and software platforms as per project
Generate supporting documentation to assist the infrastructure team to deploy and support the solution.
Customer liaison
Provide problem solving and technical support to relevant departments.
Interface with customers and suppliers to define/resolve specification(s) issues and recommend solutions where required.
Corporate contribution
Constructively participate as a member of the wider team
Undertake any other tasks or one-off projects which may be assigned from time to time
Ensure protection of the companys commercial interests always and in all circumstances
Take all practicable steps to ensure personal safety and the safety of others as a matter of priority
Demonstrate professional skill and a high standard of fairness and integrity
Qualifications and experience
Matric
Degree or diploma in software engineering
Microsoft developer certification is advantageous
At least 2 years designing and developing N-tier custom software applications in a medium-sized enterprise
environment
Experience in developing software solutions using various programming languages
Drivers license
Key skills/attributes/position specific competencies
Knowledge of agile development methodologies e.g. scrum
Able to develop web services in an SOA architecture
Able to use Windows services and Microsoft Message Queuing
Able to design patters, refactor and complete unit testing
Able to use best practices and procedures related to custom software development and the software
development lifecycle
Able to secure and optimise applications
Exposure with Azure, Docker and Kubenetes environments
Able to manage source control
Understanding of good application design
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong business acumen
Excellent Microsoft Office skills
Negotiation and networking skills
Professional approach
Commitment to customer service
High level of integrity and confidentiality
Able to work under pressure