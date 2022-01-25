Systems Software Developer at The Focus Group

The position exists to develop, test and document quality enterprise-wide business applications and sub-systems from specification to full release that meet both internal and external customer expectations.

The position encompasses the following major functions or key result areas:

Product development

Software support

Software quality

Customer liaison

Corporate contribution

Key accountabilities

Product development:

Ensure all project delivery expectations, including time and costs, are met as per the Project Managers expectations.

Ensure that issues impacting delivery expectations are highlighted and fed back to the Project Manager as early as possible in order that the impact is minimised.

Design and implementation of test harnesses to assist in design validation.

Ensure that all aspects of the development Code of Practice is understood and adhered to.

Host and attend engineering design reviews, code walkthroughs, scrum sessions etc.

Software Support

Ensure that support is provided to the services and execution teams when required.

Ensure that all change requests (ICRS) are fully evaluated and processed accordingly.

Software quality

Ensure that all released software is according the customer expectations as defined in the requirements specification.

Identify all issues and risks and develop plans to mitigate such issues and risks

Ensure that all released software is of a level of quality that does not compromise Validation and Deployment delivery expectations.

Ensure software quality through unit testing, functional testing, sub-assembly testing, and final application testing in accordance with relevant specifications.

Ensure that the solution is validated on all hardware and software platforms as per project

Generate supporting documentation to assist the infrastructure team to deploy and support the solution.

Customer liaison

Provide problem solving and technical support to relevant departments.

Interface with customers and suppliers to define/resolve specification(s) issues and recommend solutions where required.

Corporate contribution

Constructively participate as a member of the wider team

Undertake any other tasks or one-off projects which may be assigned from time to time

Ensure protection of the companys commercial interests always and in all circumstances

Take all practicable steps to ensure personal safety and the safety of others as a matter of priority

Demonstrate professional skill and a high standard of fairness and integrity

Qualifications and experience

Matric

Degree or diploma in software engineering

Microsoft developer certification is advantageous

At least 2 years designing and developing N-tier custom software applications in a medium-sized enterprise

environment

Experience in developing software solutions using various programming languages

Drivers license

Key skills/attributes/position specific competencies

Knowledge of agile development methodologies e.g. scrum

Able to develop web services in an SOA architecture

Able to use Windows services and Microsoft Message Queuing

Able to design patters, refactor and complete unit testing

Able to use best practices and procedures related to custom software development and the software

development lifecycle

Able to secure and optimise applications

Exposure with Azure, Docker and Kubenetes environments

Able to manage source control

Understanding of good application design

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong business acumen

Excellent Microsoft Office skills

Negotiation and networking skills

Professional approach

Commitment to customer service

High level of integrity and confidentiality

Able to work under pressure

