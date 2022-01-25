UX Designer at Salt

My client is looking for a UX Designer to improve their customer journey across the business which focusses on Education through Experience. We want someone who is passionate about creating seamless, delightful online experiences in a way that resonates with how Gen Z uses the internet and consumes media. Responsibilities… Developing and updating customer profiles / personas so we stay in touch with the needs of our core customers. Improving conversion rates across our web journey, from website to program application to payment, in collaboration with our software development and marketing teams. Looking at both videos of user behavior on our web platforms and quantitative heat maps to identify bottlenecks and usability issues. Producing wireframes and prototypes in tools such as InVision or Figma that are on-brand, work across screen sizes, and can be easily implemented on the live site. Running UI and UX experiments to validate that changes are having a positive impact with data. Create a UX process so that we can rapidly make changes to our customerjourney or web experience as needed, without affecting the conversion rate. JD: Who you are You have at least 3 years of experience in a UX related role. You can produce live prototypes using InVision, Figma, or a similar tool You have experience developing and maintaining personas that provide real insights into how to design a good customer experience. You know how to use both qualitative and quantitative data to validate the efficacy of your designs. You thrive in fast-moving, cross-functional environments where proactivity is necessary to achieve results. You have an entrepreneurial mindset, and you’ll help create our company’s culture. Please do reach out if this resonates, wonderful business with some great minds, could be a happy home for [URL Removed] is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Salt

