Application Architect

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage the strategic alignment and the design of the application strategy and architecture, system layouts and the application roadmap

Analyse organisational strategy and conduct cross-functional workshops to identify applications needs to enable business strategic capabilities (legacy, current state and future state)

Research, understand and align application capabilities and key technologies to enable business capabilities

Define application landscape through the identification of applications, sub-applications, components, databases, services, middleware, etc, and their interactions

Advise on and coordinate the integration of application architecture activities into all other architecture domains (business architecture, data architecture, infrastructure architecture, network architecture)

Coordinate development of and maintenance of application roadmap in alignment with business strategy and strategic projects

Participate in Core system design workshops, advising on application and system capabilities and functionalities

Support with application and cost analysis of Core system future state design (IBM, Microsoft, etc.)

Oversee the governance for applications, including policy management, standards definition and audits

Define and publish application management policies

Conduct best practice and benchmark research on application standards to align to business needs

Collaborate with key stakeholders to co-create and publish application standards in accordance with, but not limited to; system uptime, maintenance and data and information security

Manage application change control process as per policy

Coordinate application audit activities (both internal and external audits)

Assess and endorse application solutions in Enterprise Architecture Review Board

Responsible for applications management

Conduct a needs analysis and align application architecture blueprints according to industry and organisational standards

Collaborate with the Solutions Architect and advise on application solutions in relation to the broader solution offerings to business

Advise key stakeholders regarding software baseline requirements and standards before being integrated into the business environment

Assess, review and manage new and existing applications according to the business’s technology standards, including the publication of findings and proposed remedial actions

Monitor utilisation of applications and identify idle applications

Identify, monitor and track the removal of applications which do not comply with technology standard

Conduct an application functionality gap analysis and analyse application capabilities and functionalities to identify duplicate applications in alignment with audits

Create application rationalisation dashboard and tracker to monitor application rationalisation activities

Develop recommendations and business case for rationalisation

Report against rationalisation roadmap through IT Board Sub-committee and IT Manco

Partner with the Finance Department to determine Total Cost of Ownership for applications

Liaise with the Finance Department to identify and monitor application costs as per GLs, informing them as to when applications will sunset

Analyse, classify and aggregate application costs (IBM, Microsoft etc.)

Monitor financial benefits vs. Total Cost of Ownership for applications – Develop application cost reports for key stakeholders

Act as strategic thought partner and transformation leader within the organisation

Participate in strategic thinking and inform organisational direction through best practices knowledge and new application research

Act as leader and change agent in strategic forums with executives, senior management and technical subject matter experts

Advise on how application architecture and solutions support the companys customer strategy

Effectively communicate and embed new processes and procedures as they occur addressing or escalating matters / concerns to the SMEs (subject matter experts) when required

Educate and coach analysts and developers in the organisation on application architecture related matters

Support Transformation and BBB-EE initiatives within the application and vendor landscape as championed by Procurement



REQUIREMENTS:

8 years of work experience in an IT Production environment, managing, analysing and designing Applications using the frameworks TOGAF and ITIL, of which;

o 5 years of business and IT analysis work experience; and

o 3 years of experience in Service Orientated Architecture (SOA), Enterprise Architecture tools (iServer preferred) and object-oriented design

Computer Science related degree, diploma or similar qualification

Architecture Certificate/Experience: TOGAF

