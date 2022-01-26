Application Architect

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Manage the strategic alignment and the design of the application strategy and architecture, system layouts and the application roadmap
- Analyse organisational strategy and conduct cross-functional workshops to identify applications needs to enable business strategic capabilities (legacy, current state and future state)
- Research, understand and align application capabilities and key technologies to enable business capabilities
- Define application landscape through the identification of applications, sub-applications, components, databases, services, middleware, etc, and their interactions
- Advise on and coordinate the integration of application architecture activities into all other architecture domains (business architecture, data architecture, infrastructure architecture, network architecture)
- Coordinate development of and maintenance of application roadmap in alignment with business strategy and strategic projects
- Participate in Core system design workshops, advising on application and system capabilities and functionalities
- Support with application and cost analysis of Core system future state design (IBM, Microsoft, etc.)
Oversee the governance for applications, including policy management, standards definition and audits
- Define and publish application management policies
- Conduct best practice and benchmark research on application standards to align to business needs
- Collaborate with key stakeholders to co-create and publish application standards in accordance with, but not limited to; system uptime, maintenance and data and information security
- Manage application change control process as per policy
- Coordinate application audit activities (both internal and external audits)
- Assess and endorse application solutions in Enterprise Architecture Review Board
Responsible for applications management
- Conduct a needs analysis and align application architecture blueprints according to industry and organisational standards
- Collaborate with the Solutions Architect and advise on application solutions in relation to the broader solution offerings to business
- Advise key stakeholders regarding software baseline requirements and standards before being integrated into the business environment
- Assess, review and manage new and existing applications according to the business’s technology standards, including the publication of findings and proposed remedial actions
- Monitor utilisation of applications and identify idle applications
Identify, monitor and track the removal of applications which do not comply with technology standard
- Conduct an application functionality gap analysis and analyse application capabilities and functionalities to identify duplicate applications in alignment with audits
- Create application rationalisation dashboard and tracker to monitor application rationalisation activities
- Develop recommendations and business case for rationalisation
- Report against rationalisation roadmap through IT Board Sub-committee and IT Manco
Partner with the Finance Department to determine Total Cost of Ownership for applications
- Liaise with the Finance Department to identify and monitor application costs as per GLs, informing them as to when applications will sunset
- Analyse, classify and aggregate application costs (IBM, Microsoft etc.)
- Monitor financial benefits vs. Total Cost of Ownership for applications – Develop application cost reports for key stakeholders
Act as strategic thought partner and transformation leader within the organisation
- Participate in strategic thinking and inform organisational direction through best practices knowledge and new application research
- Act as leader and change agent in strategic forums with executives, senior management and technical subject matter experts
- Advise on how application architecture and solutions support the companys customer strategy
- Effectively communicate and embed new processes and procedures as they occur addressing or escalating matters / concerns to the SMEs (subject matter experts) when required
- Educate and coach analysts and developers in the organisation on application architecture related matters
- Support Transformation and BBB-EE initiatives within the application and vendor landscape as championed by Procurement
REQUIREMENTS:
- 8 years of work experience in an IT Production environment, managing, analysing and designing Applications using the frameworks TOGAF and ITIL, of which;
- o 5 years of business and IT analysis work experience; and
- o 3 years of experience in Service Orientated Architecture (SOA), Enterprise Architecture tools (iServer preferred) and object-oriented design
- Computer Science related degree, diploma or similar qualification
- Architecture Certificate/Experience: TOGAF
