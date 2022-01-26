Assistant Technician

- Purpose of the job:
-
Assist with the effective and efficient repair, dismantling and/or installation of company products as required by customers
-
Department: Important Key Performance Areas: 1. Collect goods FGS 2. On-site work3. Site Clean 4. Vehicle cleanliness 5. Team work 6. Health and safety
-
FOCUS AREA
- Collect Goods FGS
- On-site work
- Site Clean
- Vehicle cleanliness
- Team work
- Health and Safety
- OUTPUT
- To ensure that goods are collected for days work from FGS
- Assist with the efficient and effective repair, dismantling and/or installation of products
- Ensure that the site is clean after the work is completed
- To ensure Vehicles are clean
- Achieve Teams goals and be a team player
- Maintain Health and Safety standards
- ASSOCIATED KEY TASKS AND ACTIVITIES
- Take job card to FGS to collect what is needed for the day’s work- To assist FGS in getting the equipment ready if it is not yet ready – To load the goods needed on to the transportation – To ensure that the goods are securely strapped
- Depending on the job card, assist with either assessing and repairing the current product, removing/dismantling the old product and/or assembling and installing the new producto Off-load products requiredo Supply required tools to the Technician- To have a positive attitude, be respectful to customers – To speak appropriately when on site and be presentable
- Clean up the site after the work has been completed
- To ensure that vehicles are clean and tidy after each job
- Assist technicians and assistant where necessary- Go to sites and help other technicians and assistant technicians – Understand and lives the values of the team
- Maintain a safe work environment by following standards and procedures and complying with legal regulations- Ensure that the required housekeeping standards are maintained in the workplace and at clients – Adhere to Health and Safety standards- Comply with covid health and safety
- PERFORMANCE STANDARDS AND MEASURES
- Correct tools and equipment are loaded on to the transportation for days’ work as per job card
- Assistance is provided to technicians effectively and efficiently
- Site left clean and tidy
- Vehicles cleaned daily
- Achieve team goals- Achieve organizational objectives- Assist team members
-
Health and Safety rules are maintained- Comply with legal regulations
-
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED TO DO THE JOB
- Behavioural Skills
- Be presentable
- Dealing with customers
- Technical Skills
- Good with Hands
- Product knowledge
- Understanding of English
- Attention to detail, Ability to follow reasonable instruction – Knowledge on use of hand tools
- Physical strength
- Pride in work
- Good communication skills Assisting technicians with installation of equipment- Internal Contacts
- External Contacts
- Minimum Qualifications required to do the job
- Grade 12
- Minimum Requirements required to do the job
- Diploma in Technical (Mechanical, Industrial,)
- Literacy, ability to read and write and understand and converse in English in an effective manner Use of hand tools, ability to drill (specific skills) Cutting with grinder
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Good with hands
- communication
- attention to detail
- neat working
- pride in work
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading Manufacturer of turnstyles
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 13th cheque