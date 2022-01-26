Assistant Technician

Jan 26, 2022

  • Purpose of the job:

  • Assist with the effective and efficient repair, dismantling and/or installation of company products as required by customers

  • Department: Important Key Performance Areas: 1. Collect goods FGS 2. On-site work3. Site Clean 4. Vehicle cleanliness 5. Team work 6. Health and safety

  • FOCUS AREA

  • Collect Goods FGS
  • On-site work
  • Site Clean
  • Vehicle cleanliness
  • Team work
  • Health and Safety
  • OUTPUT
  • To ensure that goods are collected for days work from FGS
  • Assist with the efficient and effective repair, dismantling and/or installation of products
  • Ensure that the site is clean after the work is completed
  • To ensure Vehicles are clean
  • Achieve Teams goals and be a team player
  • Maintain Health and Safety standards
  • ASSOCIATED KEY TASKS AND ACTIVITIES
  • Take job card to FGS to collect what is needed for the day’s work- To assist FGS in getting the equipment ready if it is not yet ready – To load the goods needed on to the transportation – To ensure that the goods are securely strapped
  • Depending on the job card, assist with either assessing and repairing the current product, removing/dismantling the old product and/or assembling and installing the new producto Off-load products requiredo Supply required tools to the Technician- To have a positive attitude, be respectful to customers – To speak appropriately when on site and be presentable
  • Clean up the site after the work has been completed
  • To ensure that vehicles are clean and tidy after each job
  • Assist technicians and assistant where necessary- Go to sites and help other technicians and assistant technicians – Understand and lives the values of the team
  • Maintain a safe work environment by following standards and procedures and complying with legal regulations- Ensure that the required housekeeping standards are maintained in the workplace and at clients – Adhere to Health and Safety standards- Comply with covid health and safety
  • PERFORMANCE STANDARDS AND MEASURES
  • Correct tools and equipment are loaded on to the transportation for days’ work as per job card
  • Assistance is provided to technicians effectively and efficiently
  • Site left clean and tidy
  • Vehicles cleaned daily
  • Achieve team goals- Achieve organizational objectives- Assist team members

  • Health and Safety rules are maintained- Comply with legal regulations

  • COMPETENCIES REQUIRED TO DO THE JOB

  • Behavioural Skills
  • Be presentable
  • Dealing with customers
  • Technical Skills
  • Good with Hands
  • Product knowledge
  • Understanding of English
  • Attention to detail, Ability to follow reasonable instruction – Knowledge on use of hand tools
  • Physical strength
  • Pride in work
  • Good communication skills Assisting technicians with installation of equipment- Internal Contacts
  • External Contacts
  • Minimum Qualifications required to do the job
  • Grade 12
  • Minimum Requirements required to do the job
  • Diploma in Technical (Mechanical, Industrial,)
  • Literacy, ability to read and write and understand and converse in English in an effective manner Use of hand tools, ability to drill (specific skills) Cutting with grinder

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Good with hands
  • communication
  • attention to detail
  • neat working
  • pride in work

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading Manufacturer of turnstyles

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 13th cheque

