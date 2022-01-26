BI- Developer (with Cloud and Data Science experience) – B1703 Evdb at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Expert BI Consultant Developer with Cloud experience andQlik / Qliksense
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong BI Consultant / Development experience
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Minimum Requirements
- At least 8 10 years BI reporting technology experience Qlik
- At least 8 10 years experience in BI consulting
- Experience in automated testing on BI (within a BI and analytics solution)
- 3 years of frontend programming language (JavaScript, Angular / Typescript)
- At least 3 -5 years experience in data science (Algorithm understanding, experience with data science using R + Python
- 3 years of backend programming experience with either Java or C#
- Agile working experience advantageous
- 3 5 years of Cloud architecture experience (focus Dev Ops) advantageous
- Expert BI knowledge and understanding of Qlik / Qliksense comprising data extraction, data transformation and data display
- Qlikview / Qliksense
- Experience in building data/ETL pipeline
- Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model
- Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards
- Good experience with testing (manual and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations
- Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code, Wizard VizLib)
- Understanding of Python Python 3x) and R as data analytic languages (advanced knowledge for Python, basic knowledge for R)
- Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets, and a good understanding existing algorithm (Advanced).
- Good understanding of Frontend programming language
- JavaScript, Angular Typescript
- Good understanding of a major backend language (advanced)
- Java or C#
Additional Requirements: SAP Data Extraction