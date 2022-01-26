BI- Developer (with Cloud and Data Science experience) – B1703 Evdb at Mediro ICT

We are looking for a Expert BI Consultant Developer with Cloud experience andQlik / Qliksense Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong BI Consultant / Development experience

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirement organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks Minimum Requirements At least 8 10 years BI reporting technology experience Qlik

At least 8 10 years experience in BI consulting

Experience in automated testing on BI (within a BI and analytics solution)

3 years of frontend programming language (JavaScript, Angular / Typescript)

At least 3 -5 years experience in data science (Algorithm understanding, experience with data science using R + Python

3 years of backend programming experience with either Java or C#

Agile working experience advantageous

3 5 years of Cloud architecture experience (focus Dev Ops) advantageous

Expert BI knowledge and understanding of Qlik / Qliksense comprising data extraction, data transformation and data display

Qlikview / Qliksense

Experience in building data/ETL pipeline

Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model

Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards

Good experience with testing (manual and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations

Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code, Wizard VizLib)

Understanding of Python Python 3x) and R as data analytic languages (advanced knowledge for Python, basic knowledge for R)

Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets, and a good understanding existing algorithm (Advanced).

Good understanding of Frontend programming language

JavaScript, Angular Typescript

Good understanding of a major backend language (advanced)

SAP Data Extraction