BI- Developer (with Cloud and Data Science experience) – B1703 Evdb at Mediro ICT

Jan 26, 2022

We are looking for a Expert BI Consultant Developer with Cloud experience andQlik / Qliksense

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong BI Consultant / Development experience
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirement organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirement analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum Requirements

  • At least 8 10 years BI reporting technology experience Qlik
  • At least 8 10 years experience in BI consulting
  • Experience in automated testing on BI (within a BI and analytics solution)
  • 3 years of frontend programming language (JavaScript, Angular / Typescript)
  • At least 3 -5 years experience in data science (Algorithm understanding, experience with data science using R + Python
  • 3 years of backend programming experience with either Java or C#
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • 3 5 years of Cloud architecture experience (focus Dev Ops) advantageous
  • Expert BI knowledge and understanding of Qlik / Qliksense comprising data extraction, data transformation and data display
  • Qlikview / Qliksense
  • Experience in building data/ETL pipeline
  • Clean the data and transfer data into a reusable data model
  • Create complex Queries and Qlik dashboards
  • Good experience with testing (manual and automated testing for data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations
  • Creating Qlik Mash ups (Queries with Angular code, Wizard VizLib)
  • Understanding of Python Python 3x) and R as data analytic languages (advanced knowledge for Python, basic knowledge for R)
  • Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets, and a good understanding existing algorithm (Advanced).
  • Good understanding of Frontend programming language
  • JavaScript, Angular Typescript
  • Good understanding of a major backend language (advanced)
  • Java or C#

Additional Requirements: SAP Data Extraction

