Business Systems Analyst with C reading skills

Business Analyst

Job purpose

Analysis and design of technology driven solutions resulting in requirements specifications, process modelling, functional specifications, technical specifications and test specification where required. In particular, this Business Analyst does need to have knowledge of the C Development language as they would need to read C code for documentation purposes.

Skills required:

BA (Minimum 2 years)

Business Analysis or Systems Analysis, focusing on delivery of technology driven solutions. End-to-end project involvement in delivery and accountability thereof would be advantageous.

Worked in a multi-project environment

Active involvement in all phases of the Systems Development Life Cycle

Knowledge and experience within the employee benefits or financial services environment is advantageous

Running JAD sessions

Sound knowledge of the System Development Lifecycle

Strong understanding of Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Experience with UML notation

Excellent communication skills

Consulting and analytical skills

Planning and administration skills

Responsibilities:

Analysis of business requirement/process and conversion to technical specification

Responsible for a specific projects, internal and external

Communicating effectively with external clients and internal teams to deliver products functional requirements like screen, interface and final designs.

Business Process Mapping

Conducting JAD sessions and workshops

UML Modelling

Drafting Functional System Specifications Documents

Designing and executing the test scripts and test scenarios

Quality deliverables Including testing of the completed solutions

Drafting training manuals

For more information, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

