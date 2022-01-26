Business Systems Analyst with C reading skills

Business Analyst
Job purpose
Analysis and design of technology driven solutions resulting in requirements specifications, process modelling, functional specifications, technical specifications and test specification where required. In particular, this Business Analyst does need to have knowledge of the C Development language as they would need to read C code for documentation purposes.
Skills required:
- BA (Minimum 2 years)
- Business Analysis or Systems Analysis, focusing on delivery of technology driven solutions. End-to-end project involvement in delivery and accountability thereof would be advantageous.
- Worked in a multi-project environment
- Active involvement in all phases of the Systems Development Life Cycle
- Knowledge and experience within the employee benefits or financial services environment is advantageous
- Running JAD sessions
- Sound knowledge of the System Development Lifecycle
- Strong understanding of Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Experience with UML notation
- Excellent communication skills
- Consulting and analytical skills
- Planning and administration skills
Responsibilities:
- Analysis of business requirement/process and conversion to technical specification
- Responsible for a specific projects, internal and external
- Communicating effectively with external clients and internal teams to deliver products functional requirements like screen, interface and final designs.
- Business Process Mapping
- Conducting JAD sessions and workshops
- UML Modelling
- Drafting Functional System Specifications Documents
- Designing and executing the test scripts and test scenarios
- Quality deliverables Including testing of the completed solutions
- Drafting training manuals
For more information, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]