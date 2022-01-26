Expert AWS Data Engineer – G1808 Evdb at Mediro ICT

Our main goal is to assist the Business to transform into a data driven organisation by ingesting data into our Company Cloud Data Hub and to build data assets on the semantic layer that serve specific business use cases. There is a big backlog of work to do, and we require strong data engineers that can work with great quality without compromising velocity. Great attention to detail is very important. We work with the AWS cloud tech stack as well as [URL Removed] is a Contract until Dec 2024 (3 years) – renewable annually thereafter.

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Minimum RequirementsAbove average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Nice to have:

Business Intelligence (BI) Experience

Technical data modelling and schema design (not drag and drop)

Kafka

AWS certified developer / architec

