Expert AWS Data Engineer – R1752 Evdb at Mediro ICT

Our main goal is to assist the Business to transform into a data driven organisation by ingesting data into our Company Cloud Data Hub and to build data assets on the semantic layer that serve specific business use cases. There is a big backlog of work to do, and we require strong data engineers that can work with great quality without compromising velocity. Great attention to detail is very important. We work with the AWS cloud tech stack as well as [URL Removed] is a Contract until Dec 2024 (3 years) – renewable annually thereafter.
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build data engineering solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Minimum Requirements
- At least 6 -12 years hands-on Data Engineering experience
- Extensive experience in implementing, testing, and monitoring Data Engineering solutions
- AWS experience advantageous
Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
Nice to have:
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Technical data modelling and schema design (not drag and drop)
- Kafka
- AWS certified developer / architect