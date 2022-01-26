Field Technician

Jan 26, 2022

Required Qualifications

  1. BSc Agric or equivalent
  2. Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)
  3. Approved in AVCASA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. 1 to 2 years experience
  2. Experience in field trials management – advantageous
  3. Knowledge of the methodology for assembling, conducting, & harvesting fields trials
  4. Knowledge of presentation techniques in a clear and assertive way
  5. Drivers license
  6. MS Office advanced skills (mainly Power Point & Excel)

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Bilingual: English & Afrikaans verbal & written
  2. Organization and responsibility
  3. Ability to identify scenarios & correlate with opportunities
  4. Good interpersonal relationships with customers & dealers
  5. Ability to cope with pressure, volatile environment & unplanned demands in quiet & balanced manner

Remuneration:
Market-related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position