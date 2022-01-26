Field Technician

Required Qualifications

BSc Agric or equivalent Approved in BASOS (FERTASA) Approved in AVCASA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

1 to 2 years experience Experience in field trials management – advantageous Knowledge of the methodology for assembling, conducting, & harvesting fields trials Knowledge of presentation techniques in a clear and assertive way Drivers license MS Office advanced skills (mainly Power Point & Excel)

Behavioural Competencies:

Bilingual: English & Afrikaans verbal & written Organization and responsibility Ability to identify scenarios & correlate with opportunities Good interpersonal relationships with customers & dealers Ability to cope with pressure, volatile environment & unplanned demands in quiet & balanced manner

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

