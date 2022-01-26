Field Technician

Required Qualifications
- BSc Agric or equivalent
- Approved in BASOS (FERTASA)
- Approved in AVCASA
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 1 to 2 years experience
- Experience in field trials management – advantageous
- Knowledge of the methodology for assembling, conducting, & harvesting fields trials
- Knowledge of presentation techniques in a clear and assertive way
- Drivers license
- MS Office advanced skills (mainly Power Point & Excel)
Behavioural Competencies:
- Bilingual: English & Afrikaans verbal & written
- Organization and responsibility
- Ability to identify scenarios & correlate with opportunities
- Good interpersonal relationships with customers & dealers
- Ability to cope with pressure, volatile environment & unplanned demands in quiet & balanced manner
Remuneration:
Market-related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.