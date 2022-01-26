Full Stack & Front-End Mobile Application Developer

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
Lead Role:
The purpose of this role is to coordinate and manage the day-to-day responsibilities of the Development team. To translate complex requirements into maintainable code that can be adapted to the changing needs of the business.
Senior:
The purpose of this role is to translate complex requirements into maintainable code that can be adapted to the changing needs of business. This role will also have the responsibility to guide, mentor and train the team members to ensure operational excellence and effectiveness, as well as maintain strong relationships with service providers, suppliers and customers within the Company.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent
- Management diploma or courses will be advantageous
Experience & Skills
- Minimum 5-7 years’ in native mobile development, with a keen interest in React style frameworks such as Flutter.
- LEADERSHIP: 2 – 4 years’ experience leading a team of IT professionals
- Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience as a .NET/Java developer, with EF (Entity Framework) and Core exposure
- Experience in a virtual team-leading across geographies
- Interest in new technologies and how to augment the existing platform to achieve scale and remain relevant
- Exposure to cloud platforms and a keen interest in leveraging cloud-speci?c technology to gain e?ciencies and availability
- Insight in applying design patterns to complex problems
- Experience in architecting, developing, testing, deploying systems
- Solid understanding of integration and web services.
- Solid experience in caching, revision control, message queues, push noti?cations, issue tracking, monitoring, database transactions, testing
- Demonstrated effectiveness in all the areas outlined in the roles and responsibilities
Duties & Key Areas of Responsibility
- Keep abreast of changes in the standards, technologies or methodologies
- Give direction and guidance as well as coach and mentor team members
- Review assignments for accuracy and quality
- Delegate responsibilities
- Coordinate application of software releases
- Develop and execute company policies
- Liaison between other departments and IT
- Contribute to architectural discussions with architects and lead developers.
- Participate in sprint planning and critical sizing of work
- Iteratively evolve processes to gain e?ciencies
- Actively contribute lines of code (leading by example), as well as code reviews
- Apply experience to make sure team members’ code is e?cient and secure
- UI’s to be compatible for mobile, web and native, so deliberate focus on responsive UI design to be core responsibility
- Communicate effectively with 3rd parties and when dealing with technical support queries
- Identifying areas for modi?cation in existing programs and subsequently developing these modi?cations
- Writing and implementing e?cient codes and determining operational practicality
- Developing quality assurance procedures
- Deploying software tools, processes and metrics
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
- Working closely with other developers, scrum masters, UX designers, business and systems analysts
- Ad hoc duties as required from time to time
Personal Attributes
- Integrity and Honesty is non-negotiable
- Reliability and dependability
- Customer service focus
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong work ethic
- Fast learner
