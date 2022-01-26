Intermediate C# Developer Johannesburg R600k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Be part of a well-known consulting house that houses only the best developers and get the opportunity to be part of the development of bespoke solutions.

You will ned to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience coding using C# and hove a BSc degree or any IT related qualification. You will be exposed to constant challenging projects while doing minimum maintenance.

This is a lifetime opportunity for any developers looking to gain exposure and gain more experience.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position.

C#

. .Net Core

Angular 5 +

JavaScript

SQL

WCF

CSS

Reference Number for this position is FM42811 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL

CSS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position