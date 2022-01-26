Intermediate C# Developer Johannesburg R600k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Be part of a well-known consulting house that houses only the best developers and get the opportunity to be part of the development of bespoke solutions.
You will ned to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience coding using C# and hove a BSc degree or any IT related qualification. You will be exposed to constant challenging projects while doing minimum maintenance.
This is a lifetime opportunity for any developers looking to gain exposure and gain more experience.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer science
- Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position.
- C#
- . .Net Core
- Angular 5 +
- JavaScript
- SQL
- WCF
- CSS
Reference Number for this position is FM42811 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
